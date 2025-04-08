Hunting for answers in the ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 finale

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably been binge-watching the hit show “Yellowjackets” over the past few weeks, completely absorbed by the unhinged characters and the insane plot, constantly wondering how you could survive with a group of cannibalistic teenagers trapped in the woods.

The show probably doesn’t need much introduction as it has become so popular with its intense storyline, comedic campy horror and complex characters, “Yellowjackets” has certainly curated a loyal fanbase.

The third season is wrapping up April 11 and I feel like we will definitely be left with some unanswered questions, which is ironic given the title of the latest episode, “How The Story Ends.” It’s clear that this is far from the end, and fans are already left itching for the release of season four.

It is safe to say I will be spoiling major events from this season and previous seasons, so if you haven’t caught up yet, what are you doing? The Wilderness is telling you to hurry up.

A lot of things were packed into the nine episodes that have been released so far, and there are high set expectations for how the finale will go following the death of Van Palmer, which has led to a lot of mixed feelings from fans.

The first episode of this season, “It Girl,” follows the aftermath of Natalie Scatorccio’s untimely death in the adult timeline, which we can all agree we are still mad about. Thankfully, a grieving Misty Quigley channels her inner Nat while battling with her guilt, leading to some hilarious moments that help ease the pain.

I will say that Sophie Thatcher, who plays teen Nat, is doing a great job of keeping Juliette Lewis’ portrayal alive, whom we will all miss. I can see her becoming more like adult Natalie as the show progresses with her tone and actions.

The storyline quickly moves on with no need to linger on one character when another death is soon to come. We’re met with Lottie Matthews’ return from her psychiatric stay, which immediately puts her at odds with an already uneasy Shauna Sadecki.

As for Taissa Turner and Van, I have plenty to say about their adult characters this season, but honestly, they just kept annoying me.

Adult Van was introduced this season following her reveal at the end of season two, and for me it just felt like she was thrown in to be Tai’s love interest. I feel like the show writers have cheated Van a lot, and haven’t given her a proper character arc.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Van but really her only motivation is Taissa and her niche 90’s references and this poor girl just can’t catch a break. Also, the constant teasing of Taissa with the no-eyed man is just starting to get a bit dragged on.

Back in the past, the Yellowjackets seem to finally have adjusted, fully embracing the Wilderness. With Nat as their new leader, the girls seem to be getting along just fine with no winter to worry about, but of course their worry-free activities of chasing each other in the woods can’t last long.

When Mari Ibarra falls into a pit thanks to her feud with Shauna, Coach Ben comes to save the day, revealing himself to still be alive, and causing the girls to lose their minds.

The spiral ultimately leads to the absurd trial in episode four and, tragically, Coach Ben’s inevitable death in episode six. This puts the notion in that they won’t be going home any time soon because Coach Ben was supposed to be the bridge per Akilah’s cave delusions.

Oddly enough, it’s also my favorite part of the whole season so far, which feels strange to admit, especially since I really hated seeing him go. I thought it was beautifully done by Steven Krueger, especially his emotional pleading to the girls before Tai almost shoots him.

Moments like this in the show really bring the audience back to the reality of the situation, that the Yellowjackets have completely lost their way in the Wilderness, and it’s truly sad.

His relationship with Nat, particularly her decision to put herself on the line to end his suffering, was the most emotional scene of the entire season for me and is up there for some of the most tear jerking parts of the show so far.

It doesn’t help that they’re two of my favorite characters, the ones I really wanted to see make it through to the end. I guess that was a bit of wishful thinking, but sure Shauna gets to live to see another day.

I have a love-hate relationship with Shauna, as most do, but this season she really is testing my patience. What I will say is this season her character development, or rather her paralleled spiralling in both timelines has also been some of the best moments of the season.

Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey have both done incredible jobs with Shauna’s slow burn change. I mean making Melissa eat her own skin? Disgusting and also awesome. She is the worst character that we all love to hate and can’t help but pity for her suffering. It really made me look back on season one and two moments, and question how evil she has been from the very beginning.

Shauna is pure female rage this season which I can’t deny has been very entertaining. Sorry to Jeff and Callie Sadecki, but I’m glad they are avoiding her delusional paranoia, they needed a break. I am hoping they get more screen time in the finale though, because they really have just been fillers for me this season. I think Callie may have a bigger role to play in Lottie’s death since we can all tell she is hiding something, which might be the reason we see Jeff crying in the trailer. Please Shauna, can you stop making Jeff suffer?

With her selfish ways finally catching up to her, I think Taissa and Mitsy might finally ban together in the last episode against Shauna. In the trailer, adult Taissa is seen using an axe and I think it could only be towards two people, Shauna or Melissa. It’s obvious she would want to get revenge on Melissa for stabbing Van, but Shauna is the real reason Van was killed in the first place.

Some of the biggest plot twists so far are definitely shocking, but also hard to fully grasp within the storyline. Take the two hikers,z for example, I get that they were introduced to show which of the team still have some sense, and which of the girls have completely lost their minds. It seems like Travis Martinez may be the only one with some sense recently.

This moment was definitely hard to swallow, watching the girls get a taste of home again, just to rip it out of their hands so fast. But it does raise some interesting theories, like is Hannah actually going to be the pit girl? Will Mari die next because she drank the slurpee in her imagination? Shout out to the pomegranate theory.

It just feels like we still haven’t gotten the full effect of cultish rituals they have been teasing from the very beginning, which is a bit disappointing, but understandable because they need to drag it out for the finale and next season I assume. My patience is just running a bit thin and I just want to know who the Antler Queen is.

In the new trailer for the last episode, it’s hinted that Lottie might be the Antler Queen, and whether it’s revealed in the finale or not, I feel like that would be too obvious for the show writers.

Adult Lottie’s death in episode four was definitely a shock for me, and the rest of the season we are left wondering who killed her. I do love to see African Grey, Misty’s citizen detective alter ego, snoop around, but Lottie’s death just felt a little rushed to me.

So far we’ve been met with some predictable and inevitable character deaths this season, leaving us to piece all of the connections all together. It’s just insane to me that two of the main Yellowjackets have been killed off before the finale.

Van’s death was not as shocking but rather bittersweet. I could feel her death coming from season one, I mean she definitely should not have survived that wolf attack, but it still hurt nonetheless especially with her character not getting enough focus. It makes me wonder though, does she still have a chance in the finale? It’s a common recurrence for her to defeat the odds, but unfortunately that stab was pretty deep. I don’t think even Other Tai can do much to save her.

Her plane vision, in parallel to Nat’s, felt a little out of nowhere and unexpected to me. It did provide an emotional conversation with her younger self, bringing Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson on screen together for a final moment. In her vision, teen Van seems to understand that the story needed to play out in this way.

The new trailer also hinted at there being another hunt with the cards being pulled again. I feel like Hannah being included in this ritual will not be likely with the girls being so untrustworthy. Odds are there will definitely be another offering given to the Wilderness, and with the way it is going Mari or Akilah is my bet. I just hope the team is hungry.

With the finale being titled “Full Circle,” it is clear we will get some callbacks and hopefully satisfaction. I feel like the finale will definitely surprise us and I am looking forward to seeing fan’s reactions to what will definitely be an exciting episode.