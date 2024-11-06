Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

See the results of the Massachusetts ballot questions

Zoe Toperosky, Jack Gosselin, and Jenna KormanNovember 6, 2024
Leo Woods
Boston City Hall.

Outside of Boston City Hall, citizens gathered for Election Day to make their voices heard at the ballot box on the 2024 presidential race, U.S. House races, five ballot initiatives and more. Voters had a lot on their mind in this election cycle, with many concerned with what a second Donald Trump term could mean for the country.

In Massachusetts the ballot questions returned some expected results, and others were a surprise for voters. 

Question One, looks at the State Auditor’s ability to audit the legislature, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of the measure.

Question Two, regarding the end of MCAS as a graduation requirement, voters approved the measure and as a result the requirement will be removed across the Commonwealth.

Question Three was narrowly approved, concerning the ability of Transportation Network Companies driver’s ability to form a union in Massachusetts. This now allows drivers for apps like Uber and Lyft to form unions in the state.

Question Four asked voters whether or not to legalize certain psychedelic substances for use in Massachusetts. Voters rejected the question, causing existing legislation on the illegality of the substances to remain.

Question Five, which if approved would eliminate the separate tip wage over the next five years, was also rejected. Voters handily rejected the measure meaning service workers will continue under the current tip wage structure. 

In Massachusetts voters had a lot to consider along with the presidential and the senate race. Voters had to share their views on five ballot questions, on issues ranging from standardized testing in schools to eliminating the tip wage for Massachusetts service workers.

Armani White is a Massachusetts voter casting a vote for Harris in the 2024 presidential election. 

“Ballot questions are really important and I think more people should know about them,” said White.

Question Two on the ballot looks at the MCAS as a graduation requirement for all students in Massachusetts public schools. 

White recalls being a Boston Public student and recalls how stressful the tests were as a student. He believes that removing the MCAS requirement would allow teachers more flexibility in their curriculums and said that he voted “yes” on question two. 

Holly Birchman works in communications and is a Massachusetts resident who was leaving the polls after casting her ballot. 

Birchman also grew up in Massachusetts and remembered her experience with the MCAS. When deciding her vote, she spoke to her sister, a fifth grade teacher, about her thoughts regarding the decision.

Question Five is also an important ballot question because it looks at tipped wage workers and there are many mixed opinions on what should happen. 

Birchman said that living in the North End of Boston, she eats out frequently and works to get to know service workers in her area. She’s interested in protecting tips.

Birchman found signs and advertisements around the city regarding the question to be influential.

For White, he voted “yes” to question five saying he is “in support of restaurant workers.” 

Additionally, White said that he saw many restaurant owners were saying to vote “no” on this question and to him this was a bad sign and only further encouraged him to vote “yes.” 

Bud Larievy is a Boston resident, retired educator and former consultant for the Department of Education in Washington D.C. Larievy was also volunteering as a poll worker later Nov. 5. 

“[I’d] rather have a challenge to vote than a fascist dictatorship,” said Larievy, “America has a choice between a republic and an oligarchy [in this election].” 

Zoe Toperosky
Zoe Toperosky, Staff Writer | she/her
Zoe is a freshman from Portland, Oregon, majoring in journalism. She is passionate about journalism and excited to learn more about reporting in Boston and within the Suffolk community.
Leo Woods
Leo Woods, News Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major concentrating in public policy and law with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Connecticut. He has a passion for political reporting and previously served as Photo Editor for The Journal. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People in 2023 for the History Project. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

