OPINION: Trump trumps Harris when it comes to foreign policy

Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons President-elect Donald Trump at an Arizona for Trump rally Oct. 31 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

As the 2024 presidential campaign winds to a screeching halt, Americans are finally being given the opportunity to vote for the presidency for the 60th time in American history, and after arguably the most storied campaign, everybody is sure to have their own opinions about who would run the country more effectively.

From abortion to the economy, gun rights and so much more, there is no shortage of issues that will motivate folks to vote a certain way. However, foreign policy is by far the most important issue in this election—and former President Donald Trump is a far better candidate on this issue than Vice President Kamala Harris.

Over the last four years under the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S.’s enemies have grown stronger. Russia has invaded Ukraine and the Middle East is a mess. However, the purpose of this article isn’t simply to point out the mere fact that these world events occurred during Biden and Harris’ tenure, but rather how their complacency played a direct role in these events happening.

Throughout the 2020 election, the Biden Campaign continuously committed to a number of green energy policies, one of which was his commitment to transition the U.S. away from the oil industry. Upon entering the White House, President Joe Biden shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, which when finished would have produced 830,000 barrels of oil daily. However, instead of staying consistent on his commitment to protect the environment, Biden waived sanctions on Russia’s own Nord Stream II, which was 759 miles long. While this pipeline is no longer operational, it ran from 2011-2022. When Biden removed sanctions early in his presidency, critics in Europe say this gave Russia a tremendous political and financial influence in the region that it previously did not have.

In addition to the issues surrounding Biden’s emboldening of Russia through the approval of Nord Stream II, the Biden White House also failed to give clear reasoning for supporting Ukraine in their war against Russia, which has cost the American taxpayer over $175 billion since 2022.

It was never in the United States’ national interests to push Russia closer to the sphere of Chinese influence. However, this didn’t stop Biden. Americans were told initially that the purpose of our involvement was for humanitarian purposes. However, the goalposts have shifted throughout Biden’s presidency, as he has seemingly flip-flopped on calling for regime change in Russia. Additionally, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in 2022 that the purpose of American involvement in Ukraine was to exhaust the Russian military, to ensure that they could not operate anywhere else.

Regardless of where you stand on the Russia-Ukrainian war, it is clear that this is not our fight. With a national debt approaching $36 trillion at the time of writing, not a single country on the face of this planet should be receiving our tax dollars, especially when they are being used to fight wars that have nothing to do with us regardless of how it ends.

In addition to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Biden Administration’s dereliction of duty has turned the Middle East into an all-out war zone yet again. The issue here is not that Biden pulled the U.S. out of Afghanistan, but rather his poor execution. At the time of the evacuation, 54% of Americans supported the decision to leave, but only 24% believed the administration did an excellent or good job in doing so.

Three years later, after Biden’s botched pullout of Afghanistan essentially armed the Taliban, NPR has reported that girls can not attend school after sixth grade, independent media is dead and protestors and journalists are routinely jailed.

In addition to the Afghanistan mess, Israel and Palestine remain at war, and both sides are being funded by the United States despite neither of the two parties involved being a part of the United States. While the U.S. and Israel have a longstanding ‘alliance’, and have been trade partners for a long time, Israel is not the 51st state. Due to the weakness shown by the Biden Administration after the Afghanistan pullout, Hamas invaded Israel Oct. 7, killing nearly 1,200 people.

One important element of this story goes unreported in the mainstream media: Israel knew about these attacks a year in advance. The IDF obtained a 40-page detailed plan about how Hamas would invade Israel–and they ignored it, for reasons unknown.

Could they have ignored these warnings so that Hamas would invade and give them just cause to invade Palestine and commit war crimes without the majority of the Western world sounding the alarm? Did they ignore these warnings because they knew a war would lead to increased financial and military support from countries like the United States?

Despite Israel’s obvious war crimes and reckless military campaigns without clear direction, the Biden Administration has still sent $12.5 billion in aid packages to Israel since Oct. 7, 2023.

Regardless of what the reason was for Israel’s inaction on Oct. 7, it likely stems back to the fact that the Biden Administration has put the needs of the American people last at every opportunity and routinely sent sickening amounts of money to any place outside the United States.

Now, compare this track record to that of Trump. Under Trump’s administration, Russia didn’t take one inch of Ukrainian land and there was peace in the Middle East through the Abraham Accords.

Upon getting reelected, Trump claims that he will have the wars resolved diplomatically as president-elect and based on his track record, I’d say he is telling the truth. Unlike his predecessors, and his successor Joe Biden, Trump isn’t a trigger-happy neocon. If Harris is elected president, you can bet that World War III will commence due to the unchecked influence of the military-industrial complex on American politics.

Instead of having an administration with anti-war, anti-establishment folks like Tulsi Gabbard, Ron Paul and Elon Musk, Harris will fill her cabinet with the same neocon Warhawks who have led us into bloody adventures all over the world, but who are too cowardly to pick up a gun and stand on the battlefield with the men and women they send to go die to fill their pockets.

If any of Harris’ most prominent endorsers, like Liz Cheney or her blood-soaked father Dick, who led us into the Iraq War, actually picked up a rifle and fought on the battlefield then perhaps they would understand the evils of war and the need for peace. Instead, they sit in cushy offices in our nation’s capital, with no care in the world except for where their next campaign contribution comes from

The 2024 presidential election puts our country at a crossroads: will we continue to be the world’s sugar daddy and fund everybody else’s wars with our blood and treasure, or will we finally put America first and put a stop to needless, endless bloodshed?