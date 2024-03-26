Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
New Headlines
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

OPINION: The possible TikTok ban is an infringement on our First Amendment rights

Joshua Yanes, Staff WriterMarch 26, 2024
OPINION%3A+The+possible+TikTok+ban+is+an+infringement+on+our+First+Amendment+rights
Brooklyn Leighton

The new bill to ban TikTok infringes on the First Amendment right to have freedom of speech.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps in the U.S. today. The app is a place where people can make short videos and build a community; it has also become home to many small businesses and influencers who have made a following on the app.

TikTok also has a strong hold on American culture with over 143.4 million active users on the app every month. This is the most number of users on the app in the world per country according to a study done by Statista in October 2023.

The proposed TikTok ban gives Bytedance, a China-based company and the owners of TikTok, approximately six months to divest TikTok’s U.S. assets to keep the app accessible to U.S. users..

Lawmakers proposed this ban as there is reason to believe that the company Bytedance would have to follow Chinese security laws and divulge American data if it were to be requested by the Chinese government. Another concern raised has been the influence and effect on Americans as a whole.

So, lawmakers have data concerns and worry that China would be able to get the information purely based on the fact that TikTok is owned by a Chinese company and must obey its laws. 

If Bytedance doesn’t sell the company then it would become illegal for app stores including Apple and Google to offer the app, cutting off millions of users. This would be detrimental to the free speech that users deserve to have and will create a precedent that is harmful to American society. 

People deserve to have their voices heard on social media and deserve to post the content they wish. 

This is especially important when looking at how popular the app has become with people and businesses.

Ultimately, this decision is selfish, especially when considering the fact that other hearings regarding TikTok have shown that the CEO Shou Zi Chew is making an effort to prove that Bytedance is willing to protect American data. TikTok has even gone so far as to post its own response video to the bill explaining how data is handled in the United States.

We have never even banned an application nationally in the United States before, at least not a foreign-based application. It would be an abuse of power from the government that should alarm everyone, whether or not you are an active TikTok user.

We have seen TikTok banned before, specifically in Texas. This ban was limited to only government devices. This does not infringe upon First Amendment rights as it is a security risk to the government and they are civil servants. It is a completely different story when looking at a nationwide ban as it is not limited to only government officials, but targeted at everyone. 

This act would be the complete opposite of what the American people expect from their government, especially since they are meant to protect our freedoms and follow the Constitution.

I expect, and hope, that even though the House passed the bill, that the Senate will recognize this as the abuse of power that it is and its dangerous infringement of the First Amendment.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
SUPD police car sits across from the Samia Academic Center.
EDITORIAL: Arming SUPD erodes student trust and safety
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn and Lady Carrickfergus (April 2014).
OPINION: Public figures are entitled to kindness, not conspiracies
Nate Mann in Masters of the Air, now streaming on Apple TV+.
OPINION: Historical media elevates the stories of our past and their importance should not be forgotten
OPINION: The new Alabama legislature is ripping away reproductive rights
OPINION: The new Alabama legislature is ripping away reproductive rights
Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
OPINION: Trump's GoFundMe fundraiser needs to go
OPINION: Suffolk University will not be safe until our officers are armed
OPINION: Suffolk University will not be safe until our officers are armed
About the Contributors
Joshua Yanes, Staff Writer | he/him
Josh is a senior journalism and communications major with a politics minor. He was born and raised in East Boston, Massachusetts, and has had a passion for the news since he was 8-years-old, watching and discussing the news to his single-mother of six kids. He has a strong passion for his Latinx background and wants to be as involved as possible with culture at Suffolk.
Brooklyn Leighton, Opinion Editor | she/her
Brooklyn is a junior English major with a concentration in creative writing and a minor in journalism from Falmouth, Massachusetts. When she isn’t working on writing a book, she is listening to Taylor Swift, watching Marvel movies, or reading. She loves cats, baking, and spending time with her friends. After graduation, she plans on becoming an author and literary agent. 

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2024 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *