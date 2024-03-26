Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
New Headlines
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

OPINION: Public figures are entitled to kindness, not conspiracies

Ellie Gregory, Staff WriterMarch 26, 2024
Her+Royal+Highness+The+Duchess+of+Cambridge%2C+Countess+of+Strathearn+and+Lady+Carrickfergus+%28April+2014%29.
Ricky Wilson via Wikimedia Commons
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn and Lady Carrickfergus (April 2014).

From wild rumors to a wide variety of jokes, social media took the “disappearance” of Catherine, Princess of Wales, too far. While conspiracy theories can seem harmless at first glance, Kate Middleton’s case proves just how damaging they can be.

Kensington Palace released a statement to the public Jan. 17 declaring that the Princess of Wales had been admitted to the hospital for a “planned abdominal surgery,” but it had gone well and would be going home within two weeks. They also requested privacy and stated she would likely not return to her royal duties until March 31.

They updated the public on Jan. 29 that she had returned home, keeping in line with their previous estimate. This seemed to subdue the public until Feb. 27, when Prince William canceled a planned event due to a “personal matter.” This created several rumors and conspiracies about where the princess may have gone.

People speculated that she was in a coma, that she and William were divorcing and that William had cheated on her with Rose Hanbury, among other many unruly theories. 

After the internet began to flood with these theories, a photo came out of Kate and her mother in a car, which the Palace stated was not approved to be taken. However, the public considered this even less of an indication of Kate’s status. The car seemed to have too many wheels, which people assumed meant the photo was doctored.

On Mother’s Day in the UK, a photo of Princess Kate and her children was shared on her and Prince William’s X account. However, a few hours after it was posted, the photo was “killed” by major news sites, including the Associated Press and Reuters. They stated the image had been “manipulated.”

Many people online found multiple inconsistencies in the photo, such as potentially unmatched shoes, crossed limbs and other factors that indicated it seemed AI-generated or photoshopped. Then, Kate issued an apology, stating this was her attempt at editing as an “amateur photographer.”

What should have been the end of the rumors came in the form of a video, showing Princess Kate and Prince William walking through a farm shop together on March 18. TMZ confirmed that it had been taken in Windsor that day, to ensure that the public knew the video was legitimate.

People still did not believe this. However, they speculated about many rumors, including that it was a body double or the video was taken months ago and was being circulated now. This leads one to wonder: will people ever be satisfied? Unrealistic expectations for public figures are at an all-time high, and many people believe they are entitled to private information.

On March 22, Princess Kate appeared in a video posted by the Kensington Palace account on X, in which she explained that tests after her abdominal surgery revealed evidence of cancer, and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

She also explained how taxing the past few months had been for their family, along with the difficulty that they had experienced while explaining her condition to her children and reassuring them that she would be okay.

Kate and William do not owe anyone anything; their years of public appearances, speeches and connection to the public should be enough. They are entitled to the same privacy as anyone else and do not deserve to be harassed into sharing Kate’s journey with cancer.

This also raises the question of how this may have affected their family, especially their children. Explaining cancer to children is difficult as it is, and likely is made worse by scrutinization, harmful jokes and rumors.

It’s also unfair to Kate and William’s marriage; supporters of Kate immediately jumped to putting down Prince William upon hearing unsubstantiated rumors of infidelity, only for her to clarify that he has been a pillar of support in this difficult time.

This news also came amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. This should mean that the royal family should receive more support, but many even extended their rumors to include King Charles and his own health.

The same empathy and understanding should be offered to those in the public eye during times of crisis. People seem to lose sight of the fact that public figures are still human, not just a source of entertainment, and their struggle should not be exploited to create content.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Editor Picks
SUPD police car sits across from the Samia Academic Center.
EDITORIAL: Arming SUPD erodes student trust and safety
SUPD Chief James Connolly answers student questions at the March 19 forum.
President, SUPD Chief weigh in on arming debate
Senior forward Amanda DeAngelis attempts a layup during a quarterfinal victory over Endicott College Feb. 20.
DeAngelis becomes first women’s basketball player to win CCC Player of the Year
Suffolk Universitys womens lacrosse team will play its home games at East Boston Memorial Park.
Women's lacrosse gearing up for inaugural season
SUPD Lieutenant Ramon Nunez and Captain Gerard Coletta at a SGA meeting Feb. 9, 2022.
‘Throwing more guns at a problem doesn’t create less violence’: Students grapple with prospect of arming SUPD
The cast of “Newsies” shines on stage during their production.
Suffolk PAO ‘Seizes the Day’ with 'Newsies'
More in Opinion
OPINION: The possible TikTok ban is an infringement on our First Amendment rights
OPINION: The possible TikTok ban is an infringement on our First Amendment rights
Nate Mann in Masters of the Air, now streaming on Apple TV+.
OPINION: Historical media elevates the stories of our past and their importance should not be forgotten
OPINION: The new Alabama legislature is ripping away reproductive rights
OPINION: The new Alabama legislature is ripping away reproductive rights
Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
OPINION: Trump's GoFundMe fundraiser needs to go
OPINION: Suffolk University will not be safe until our officers are armed
OPINION: Suffolk University will not be safe until our officers are armed
OPINION: MCU movies must avenge their box office title
OPINION: MCU movies must avenge their box office title
About the Contributor
Ellie Gregory, Staff Writer | she/her
Ellie is a freshman from Bedford, New Hampshire, majoring in criminal justice. When she isn’t doing homework or writing an article, you can find her exploring Boston, reading, writing poetry or listening to Taylor Swift.

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2024 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *