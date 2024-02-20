OPINION: MCU movies must avenge their box office title

In an era where attention spans are shorter and digital entertainment options are vast, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is switching directions. The rapid-fire releases and formulaic plots are indicative of a studio trying — and struggling — to adapt, but what will be their next move?

I grew up watching Marvel movies. From the 2012 movie “The Avengers” to the newest release “The Marvels,” I’ve seen it all. But realistically, after “Avengers: Endgame,” a global phenomenon that broke box-office records in 2019 grossing $2.798 billion worldwide, Marvel has had difficulty introducing a new phase and new characters to the audience.

Some might say they are getting lousy with special effects and only releasing new movies for profit, but my biggest problem is with the stories and how they are being adapted to the cinema.

It is not that the newest heroes lack charisma or depth; it is the feeling of déjà vu that arises from the plotlines and the “new” characters that might seem similar to the original Avengers and the anti-heroes they need to fight against.

I’m not a total Marvel geek, so I don’t know the timelines and everything discussed on the internet, but as someone who saw all of the movies, they are getting a little boring. On top of that, why did Marvel decide that a limited series was a good idea? Okay, “Wandavision” was exemplary, but “Loki,” “Mrs. Marvel” and others could’ve been better as movies instead of making the public wait years for a new season of a series.

Limited series were a bold move to adapt to this new generation where people can only focus on something for 10 minutes. Still, it could have gone better, and many of the series would’ve been incredibly well-written and produced movies if they had put more effort into it instead of just thinking about profiting and poorly adapting.

One of their latest releases, “The Marvels,” is also a generic film and the box offices prove it. It became the lowest-earning movie in the MCU history, grossing $206.1 million worldwide. The characters are incredible, but unfortunately, the story itself is weak. It was good, but I expected more, coming from a team that did a splendid job back with “Captain Marvel.”

However, the ending asks whether they are creating a second dream team. My opinion is clear: no character will substitute or beat the original Avengers. Even though they might try a refreshing plotline with new and young heroes, the mark will never be the same because the Avengers created a legacy in the older generation. However, I’d love to see new faces brought together to face new challenges in the 2020s.

“Madame Web” is an exception to the rule. The newest Sony Pictures movie in association with Marvel is stunning. Dakota Johnson incorporated the character in a splendid way, and the plotline left me wondering if this is a new beginning for Marvel.

Johnson’s latest movie has everything that a Marvel movie should have and more. New camera angles, splendid photography, different visual effects, breathtaking storytelling and a charismatic hero are what the audience wants to see. We need innovation in this day and age, which the MCU should strive for.

Instead of losing themselves in their greedy thoughts to profit behind a franchise and their thousands of tangents of the so-called “multiverse,” they should focus on the real world and try to seek at least 1% of the impact that “Avengers: Endgame” caused on the public but with a plot and characters that relate to a younger generation.

This approach would not only ensure the continued success of the franchise but also inspire real-world change, like the impact of the Avengers assembling to save humanity.