OPINION: RFK Jr.’s candidacy for president shows that partisan politics is not the way forward for America

A catchphrase popularized during the campaign of former president John F. Kennedy, and later his brother, Robert F. Kennedy, “I’m a Kennedy Democrat,” is likely to make a major comeback.

There is nothing that scares the establishment more than this fact.

On April 19, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of the late president, announced his candidacy for presidency in his hometown of Boston. According to a poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University, 14% of voters who supported President Joe Biden in 2020 now support Kennedy Jr.

At the time of this article’s publication, this makes Kennedy Jr. the most prominent Democrat to announce his candidacy, with his only current opponents being Marianne Williamson and Joe Exotic, the infamous “zookeeper” of Tiger King fame.

Kennedy Jr. kicked off his campaign by giving supporters a history lesson about the Revolutionary War, which started after the British passed laws raising tea taxes.

“This was a law that the British Crown made in collusion with the British East India Company, which the King owned shares in, his ministers owned shares in and most of the aristocracy owned shares in,” he said.

Kennedy Jr. added that the American Revolution was spearheaded by the colonists’ desire to destroy the “corrupt merger of state and corporate power.”

Later on in his speech, he moved on to discuss the COVID-19 lockdowns, which he blamed on former President Donald Trump.

“President Trump gets blamed for a lot of things that he didn’t do, and he gets blamed for a lot of things that he did do, but the worst thing that he did to this country, to our civil rights, to the economy, to the middle class in this country was the lockdown,” Kennedy Jr. said.

In addition to expressing his disapproval of the COVID-19 lockdowns, Kennedy Jr. also pointed out that many of the companies that grew in wealth were social media and internet giants that, according to Kennedy Jr., colluded with the White House to suppress information and free speech that was critical of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

One of the final topics of his campaign announcement speech was the war in Ukraine. With regards to the war, Kennedy Jr. questioned if the war is even in our national interests because it is a war that, in his opinion, pushes Russia closer to China and brings us closer to the brink of an all-out nuclear war bigger than the world has ever seen.

Kennedy Jr. also expressed his frustration with the Biden administration’s lack of transparency about the United States’ objective in this war. Initially, we were told the purpose of the U.S. involvement in Ukraine was for humanitarian purposes. However, the Biden administration has been delivering a different message lately.

According to Kennedy Jr., the Biden administration has been advocating for regime change of the Russians, which he says has never worked any time the U.S. has ever tried it. Kennedy Jr. argued that the Biden administration is simply using Ukraine and its people as nothing more than a pawn in the fight for regime change under the guise of “humanitarian aid.”

Whether or not Kennedy Jr. makes it far in the primaries, or even the general election, will be left up to the American people. However, the mere fact that he is running is indicative of an even larger issue.

Americans across the aisle feel that they are disenfranchised. Misrepresented. Abandoned and forgotten. Left to the wolves. Kennedy Jr. has his sights set on changing that.

Many of the issues he discussed and will continue to address throughout his campaign are issues that Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians and everybody in between have been discussing for years, but have been ignored by those who do not wish to change the way things are run.

Americans across the aisle have questions about things like the COVID-19 lockdowns, suppression of alternative treatments for vaccines that were suppressed by Big Pharma and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the highest-paid government official since the George W. Bush Administration. He received book deals, countless news appearances and interviews, as well as a Disney+ documentary, all for a pandemic that likely resulted from an illegal gain of function research that he allowed overseas in his capacity at the NIH.

Americans would be far better off if the “corrupt merger of state and corporate power” were thrown out and done away with like a two-week-old bottle of expired milk.

Lastly, and certainly not least, Americans deserve to have their questions answered about the U.S. and its involvement in the Ukraine war.

Americans deserve to be met with clear and transparent answers instead of receiving blank stares from an administration led by a president who has only had 54 news conferences in his first two years, the fewest since the Reagan Administration.

And after 18 years of being silenced by the uni party, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hopes to address all of these issues, all while bridging the cancerous partisan divide that plagues our nation.

The American people have quite the decision to make.