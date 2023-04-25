Biden announces reelection campaign

President Joe Biden announced his reelection campaign April 25, asking voters to give him the chance to “Finish the job,” according to his announcement video.

During the video, Biden highlighted his reasons for running again. He referenced his last run as well as the work he’s done thus far.

“I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden said. “The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.”

Biden made his first public appearance since the announcement to a group of building trade union members, according to the Associated Press.

“We — you and I — together we’re turning things around and we’re doing it in a big way,” Biden said.

Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, and would be 86 at the end of the second term if elected.