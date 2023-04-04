Former President Donald Trump arraigned in Manhattan court

Former President Donald Trump was arraigned April 4 after surrendering to a Manhattan courthouse where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump is the first former president to have criminal charges brought against him.

On the morning of April 4, Trump visited Trump Tower before making the drive to a Manhattan courthouse where he surrendered, according to The Boston Globe.

“I think that it’s a beautiful thing to say that no matter what position of power you are in, that justice will inevitably come to you,” said Anthony Coviello, president of the Suffolk University College Democrats.

The arraignment comes a few days after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on hush money payments that he allegedly made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an adulterous act, according to the Globe.

The Journal previously reported that the alleged hush money payments were made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump is also undergoing other investigations, including tampering with Georgia’s 2020 election vote count, a U.S. Justice Department special counsel investigating classified documents that Trump had in his Florida home and attempting to reverse his loss in an election, the Globe reported.

“These are felony crimes in New York state no matter who you are. We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said after the arraignment.

Trump’s next in-person hearing is set for Dec. 4, according to the Globe.