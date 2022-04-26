Suffolk’s new women’s weightlifting club is a safe space on campus

The Suffolk University Women’s Weightlifting Club started meeting earlier this month, but without their barbells.

The club is a place for female and non-binary students to come together and learn about weightlifting in multiple capacities. All levels of fitness are welcome, from those who have never lifted before to those who hit the gym regularly.

Cece Hafferty, the president and co-founder of the club, hopes that this addition to campus will help form a safe and judgment-free community. As of right now, the club has not been allowed to use the Suffolk weightlifting facilities as a group and have not found a physical space to workout together.

“Right now, our meetings are pretty informal. We choose a topic, such as making sure you’re eating enough when you work out or how to structure a workout plan and then we do a little bit of learning about that,” said Hafferty.

Though they are unable to hit the gym in their current capacity, at 27 students, the club has found a way to incorporate a buddy system. They have formed a GroupMe chat, as well as a Google document that allows members to work together to find people with similar schedules and goals.

“For me, going to the gym is always more fun when you have a friend that goes with you, you enjoy it more,” Hafferty said.

The main goal of the club is not just to get fit, but to find a passion for working out and hitting goals while forming a community.

“I think for people, especially women, the gym is seen as a place for you to look a certain way and for you to get ‘healthy’ or fit into a certain pair of jeans, anything to do with the way you look. I want to separate that idea from why you go to the gym,” Hafferty said.

Hafferty also noted that weightlifting is beneficial for mental health and stress management, which is imperative for students.

Alicia Isham is secretary of the co-ed weightlifting club on campus, but has helped the women’s group form and is trying to get them a space to lift together.

“We are trying to find space in the varsity gym during the fall semester, but it’s difficult with the fall sport schedule,” Isham said.

She has reached out to Cary McConnell, who noted that the gym will try and find space for the club to meet despite the busy schedule.

Hafferty also plans to expand the club in the fall by getting trainers in to coach new and returning members on techniques and form.

The women’s weightlifting club meets every other Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Samia 115. Follow their Instagram @suffolk_swwc for meeting days and the link to sign up.

