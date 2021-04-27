Opinion: Reflection of a school year in a pandemic 

As this academic year comes to a close, we all rejoice for the potential end to COVID-19 restrictions and to the beginning of the return to normal.

Suffolk University has outdone itself this past year. As all companies and institutions were hit by the pandemic, the transitional challenges forced many to dissolve their operations. I expect Suffolk to survive the obstacles. Since there will always be a high standard for higher education in Boston, I am sure any university that operates here will find it easy to flourish.

Suffolk has effectively accommodated students through the variety of hardships they faced through this past year, externally and internally. It continues to provide several helpful options with its events and academic programs.

It is a bit disappointing that, unlike its competitors, Suffolk did not have university-wide tuition incentives. However, as a business student, I understand this decision, with the nationwide scarcity of international student enrollment, which every school and the economy depends on. The university financially assisted students in other ways, such as lowering the activity fee.

Unfortunately, pandemic limitations did not allow me to attend campus. Instead, I spent my freshman year in my family home in Thailand, without the freedom a true college experience provides. Nonetheless, I do not regret the memories that I’ve made so far in my freshman year. I’ve met a lot of friends, classmates and professors, despite the limitations. I have grown as a student and have made an effort to have the best time of my life.

I have successfully adjusted to remote learning. I think it is useful people finally got to experience and experiment with virtual meetings as an alternative to physical gatherings, and it’s definitely here to stay. Accessibility is a value that many technologies provide, which truly caters to a lot of people who might thrive in a remote environment.

Looking back at our external environment, the world has accomplished so much. Many conversations about different social issues rose because of the pandemic. Now, there has been a visible rise in protests and movements across the globe, such as Black Lives Matter and No Violence Against Asians. I believe the pandemic has helped people open their eyes to the unfair treatment of minority groups in society. We have been able to watch how many political leaders make decisions in crisis and prove themselves as representative of their people.

It is our privilege to see the frontline workers sacrifice their well beings to protect us from this deadly virus. In the past, they have been overlooked, and not as a vital part of any community. Without them, we would simply perish.

It is important to remember the world is a harsh place and anything can happen. All you can do is to check in with yourself and others and cherish your relationships and memories – instead of saying “YOLO.”

When we look back, we will probably think what most graduates think right now. I cannot remember the book I’ve read more than the meals I’ve eaten, even so, Suffolk University has made me. Regardless of obstacles, once a Ram always a Ram.