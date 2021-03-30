COVID-19+positivity+rate+goes+up+at+Suffolk

Suffolk University saw 13 new COVID-19 cases from March 22 through March 28, all of which were identified at Suffolk’s on-campus testing sites, according to the university’s testing data page.

The 13 new cases brings Suffolk’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 140 since residential students returned from winter break for the Spring semester.

Suffolk’s total case count as listed on its COVID-19 testing data page includes only positive tests which were reported on campus. The Journal’s total includes both on and off-campus positive tests.

According to the data page, anyone who is symptomatic is tested at off-campus testing sites.

As of March 28, Suffolk’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 0.379%. This number has increased from The Journal’s update on March 23, when the most recently reported positivity rate was 0.263%. This number is also slightly higher than Suffolk’s overall positivity rate for the 2020-2021 academic year, which was 0.367% as of March 28.

As of March 28, Massachusetts’ seven-day average positivity rate was 2.3%.

Excluding tests which came back as invalid, Suffolk has conducted a total of 73,039 tests in the 2020-2021 academic year.