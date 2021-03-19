Letter to the Editor: Take time to process and grieve after Atlanta

Hello everyone,

My name is Anna Nguyen and I am the president of the Asian American Association at Suffolk University. I personally wanted to reach out to y’all as AAA’s president, but also as a friend.

On Tuesday night, a mass shooting in Atlanta claimed the lives of six Asian women and others. Wednesday was Suffolk mid-semester break day that was meant for us to take a mental health break. However, for most of us, that wasn’t the case when it comes to social media.

I wanted to take the time to remind all of you that self-care is also an integral part to maintaining your mental health. To the AAPI community, please take time to process and grieve. Whether that is taking a break from social media, not looking at the news for a few hours or taking a nice bath. Do what you need to do in order to maintain your mental, emotional and physical health.

I want to offer my support to you during these times and let you know that AAA is also here as a support system. We as a club will continue to do our best, to be a voice and to advocate for our community.