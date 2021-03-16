New study abroad opportunities offered for Suffolk students

Suffolk University students will have more options for global experiences during the summer and fall of 2021 than they have had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the fall semester, there will be various on-site programs available at Suffolk’s Madrid campus in Spain, along with programs in Greece, China, Berlin, Italy, Japan, Singapore, France, Ireland, Prague, London and South Korea.

Students will also have the option of going to the Madrid campus for the summer of 2021.

Gregory Jabaut, director of Suffolk University’s International Programs and Services, said there are 12 applicants for the summer program and about 40 applicants for the fall so far.

“The office is hoping for a full capacity of the programs in Spring 2021. Any requests in addition to the approved programs might be possible,” Jabaut said.

There was a remote program at Deakin University’s Cloud Campus offered in the fall of 2020, but due to low demand, it was not listed as an option for this semester, according to Jabaut.

Students have an opportunity for a global internship with CAPA: The Global Education Network, which many have been utilizing, especially during the pandemic.

Travel rules abroad are changing in order to address pandemic concerns, and could be affected as COVID-19 vaccinations are rolled out around the world.

“If the students have a concern about vaccination during their time abroad, it is remained to be seen if the countries around the world, including the U.S., will have new requirements besides negative COVID test,” Jabaut said.

However, Jabaut and his team are hopeful students will be able to have a study abroad experience, despite the pandemic.

“We do not want the students to participate in any of the programs with false pretense. There will be limits with their experience during the pandemic,” said Jabaut.

According to Suffolk’s website, students at the Madrid campus cannot go out of the Madrid region. Students could face other restrictions like this while abroad.

One difference that separates this semester from the previous one is the change in America’s leadership. As the Biden administration settles in, Jabaut said he thinks “the travel policy might be friendlier in the future” for both international students and students that aspire to go abroad.

Students can apply for the programs before April 1 with the exception of the Madrid campus, which has a deadline of April 30.

For additional information, visit Suffolk’s website. There will also be informational sessions on March 16 and 23 for both online and on-site attendees. Additionally, there is an office hour on March 19.