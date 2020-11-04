Giuliani in hot water after controversial Borat scene

An uncomfortable scene with Rudy Giuliani in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” has left viewers shocked and confused at the former mayor of New York City, who now works as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

Cohen’s character, Borat, comes to America from Kazakhstan in hopes to connect with Trump and help the United States.

The mockumentary followed Borat on his quest and when his 15-year-old daughter Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova, surprises him in America, they decide she will be gifted to Vice President Mike Pence.

The pair struggle to make contact with him and after getting kicked out of a Conservative Political Action Conference that Pence was speaking at. Borat was dressed as Trump and was carrying Tutar through the crowd while Pence was speaking on stage.

Police escort the two out of the event. At this time, filming was still secret and no one had connected the stunt to Cohen.

Following the CPAC event, Borat and Tutar realize they would not be able to gift Tutar to Pence and go their separate ways. Borat lives with two men who clearly express their love for Trump and Tutar pursues a career in broadcast journalism.

After the two reunited and made amends, Tutar is able to book an interview with Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and former mayor of New York City, who is now the approved gift receiver of Tutar.

In the interview, the two can be seen flirting and at one point Guliani holds Tutar’s hands and says, “I’ll relax you.”

In the end, Tutar invites Guliani to go to the bedroom. Guliani sits on the bed, takes off his mic pack then lays down. He pats her back and asks for her contact information.

Guliani can be seen with his hands down his pants.

Cohen breaks into the hotel room, dressed as Borat, to put a stop to the scene.

“She‘s 15, she’s too old for you,” Cohen yelled at Guliani.

According to Vanity Fair, Cohen’s production team told Guliani that the interview was going to be about the current administration’s response to COVID-19.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” tweeted Guliani on Oct. 21.

In an interview with Page Six on July 8, Giuliani spoke about how he called the cops on Cohen. He went on to explain that he did not immediately realize what had just happened and later came to understand that the man that came bursting into the bedroom was in fact Cohen

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” said Giuliani. “I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

In an interview on Oct. 23 with Good Morning America, Cohen and Bakalova discuss the scene.

“I was quite concerned for her during the scene… I was monitoring [the scene] by text,” said Cohen. He felt he needed to intervene as it is his job as producer “to protect the lead actress.”

“I’ve always felt safe with our team, with our crew, with Sacha in my corner,” said Bakalova in response to the interviewer asking if she felt unsafe. “I actually never felt that I’ve been in danger. That’s why I’m lucky because I had them.”