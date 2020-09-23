Race to 270: Trump and Biden face undecided voters in town halls

President Donald Trump and former Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden faced voters in two town halls last week, with the election just weeks away.

ABC News hosted a town hall on Sept. 15 at the National Constitution Convention center in Philadelphia with President Trump, which was moderated by George Stephanopoulos. Biden appeared in a drive-in style town hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania which was hosted by CNN and moderated by Anthony Cooper on Sept. 17.

Both men answered questions from undecided voters at the events, less than two weeks before the candidates are set to face off in the first of three debates between them.

At the Philadelphia town hall, Trump faced questions from undecided voters about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that he did not downplay the threat the virus posed, which is at odds with tapes from March released by journalist Bob Woodward in recent weeks. The tapes feature Trump saying that he knew the threat the virus posed to the United States, but did not want to cause a panic among U.S. citizens.

Trump also faced questions about racial inequality and immigration.

At CNN’s town hall, which was in Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Biden made efforts to distinguish his campaign from Trump’s.

“I view this campaign as a campaign between Scranton and Park Avenue,” Biden said. “All Trump can see from Park Avenue is Wall Street. All he thinks about as the stock market.”

The candidates are due to square off in the first of three debates on Tuesday. Sept. 29. The debate will be hosted by FOX News’ Chris Wallace and will be shown on every major network and cable news channel, as well as YouTube, according to CNET.

Follow James on Twitter @james_bartlett8