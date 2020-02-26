Crown-shaped virus rules in stealth

The entire world should be concerned as we battle unseeable assassin COVID-19, also known as Wuhan coronavirus.

During the winter, restaurants and businesses usually slow down as people take comfort in their homes. The coronavirus has fast-tracked this process and is kicking our ass in terms of the local economy.

A month ago, the media informed us not to worry.

According to Los Angeles Times, Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at the University of California Riverside, said, “Don’t panic, unless you’re paid to panic.”

We should worry.

China has over 1.4 billion people. The world population is 7.8 billion people; China makes up nearly 20% of the world’s population. The outbreak of this virus could be catastrophic.

Ever since the first confirmed case in Boston, Chinatown has been empty. The lack of business and people in the streets reminds me of the blizzards of 2015. The virus has majorly affected this heavily populated Asian community and has scared travelers from coming to visit.

According to WBUR, business in the Chinatown area has become extremely slow: “A Boston man who had recently traveled from Wuhan, China was the state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, the normal flow of customers has evaporated.”

Our city leaders have tried to ease people into coming back to Chinatown. I don’t believe we should give in to bigotry. If people have any hatred or fears of the Asian community, they must set it aside.

According to WBUR, Mayor Marty Walsh held a news conference and lunch at Jade Garden in Chinatown earlier this week. Despite what Walsh may feel personally about the virus he needs to set aside any feelings and convey that the city of Boston is united.

Walsh is our elected city mayor and his actions displayed courage. Walsh showing his face and eating in that restaurant means a lot to their community.

City Councilor Michelle Wu is also taking action in helping change the narrative. Wu hosted a dim sum brunch at the China Pearl, also located in Chinatown. Nearly 400 people attended the brunch.

These events are helping people change their mindset about the severity of the virus and their perception of the Asian community. Since the announcement of the virus entering the U.S. people have been saying racist remarks towards the Asian community.

The virus has affected local businesses, but how does it affect world trade? Companies that have business overseas, and rely on that stream of revenue are also expecting a hit from the virus.

This past Monday, Apple warned its shareholders about the effects of the outbreak. According to The New York Times, production has slowed because of the quarantine. Apple expects to sell fewer products in China as the country struggles with this problem.

Nonetheless, we should continue our normal lives and be careful in what we consume and where our food is being imported from.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “Many of the patients in the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China had some link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread.”

That is frightening to read, but we should trust our scientists and doctors and also do our due diligence and possibly cut out certain foods that are being imported from China for now.

COVID-19 is also scaring away Boston tourists.

According to the Boston Globe, Chinese tourists are our biggest spenders, dropping $616 million into the local economy in 2018. Pushing back the Boston Marathon date also looms in people’s minds as the virus scares tourists.

As restrictions for Chinese travelers are still up, flights to China ceasing to exist, and the idea of a world pandemic spreading, how do we move from here?

The world is watching everyone’s move. As COVID-19 attacks, we should take every precaution. We were told we shouldn’t worry – we should worry, but we shouldn’t overreact. We are Boston Strong.