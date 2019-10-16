Let’s talk: Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

Indigenous Peoples’ Day considers those who perished In December of 1492, Columbus did indeed sail the ocean blue, bringing along with him a line of three grand ships whose names and likeness have been i...

Columbus Day celebrates the legacy, not the actions It has become fashionable in the past few decades to denigrate the legacies of the men who built the West. Among the defamed is none other than Christ...

Ellen critics need to understand their hypocrisy TV personality and LGBTQ+ icon Ellen DeGeneres set the Internet ablaze last week. This time, it wasn’t anything to do with her role as the lovable D...

Take a page from Bueller’s Book On a weekly basis at The Suffolk Journal, one or more of our staff members sits on a computer — often late at night — and tries to convey a collec...