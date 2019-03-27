‘Umbrella Academy’ offers stepping stone into the world of superheroes

Joining the ranks of superhero teams like the Avengers and the Justice League, Netflix’s newest superhero show, “Umbrella Academy,” once again takes the battle of saving the world to the streets of New York.

“Umbrella Academy” is based off a comic book of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. Way was the frontman of the band “My Chemical Romance” from its conception in 2001 until its split in 2013. Way began writing the comic while still playing with the band, and the Netflix show is loosely inspired by the first series of the comic, which was released between 2007 and 2008. The two were also the executive producers of the Netflix show, which premiered on Feb. 15 this year.