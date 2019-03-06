Suffolk survey research class poll Kentucky voters

Director and founder of the Suffolk University Political Research Center (SUPRC) David Paleologos led his students in a unique opportunity to shape political opinion and receive national attention.

This project was meant to give students in Paleologos’ survey research class real-world experience in every part of the polling process, from choosing the region, selecting which questions, and deciding what demo- graphic to poll.

The process mirrored techniques Paleologos has used to garner respect and attention with newspapers across the country, including USA Today and The Boston Globe.

“I say to them, this question you’ve added, might be a question that piques my curiosity, might be a question I put on a national poll,” said Paleologos in an interview with The Suffolk Journal. “At what other college in this area does a student like you have an opportunity to put a question on a national poll or a class poll that could get picked up by another pollster?”

Over this past week- end, students began calling for the poll they created in Paleologos’ class. With general elections in Kentucky looming, students prepared 30 questions for residents

Suffolk graduate student Marissa Dakin calls one of hundreds of phone numbers to complete the class survey

who plan to vote that they narrowed down from a list of over 150.