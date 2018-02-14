Israeli PM Netanyahu faces indictment

Israeli police recommended the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as a result of a year long investigation into charges of bribery, fraud and breaches of trust. The multiple corruption cases involve expensive gifts from two Israeli Hollywood producers, as well as an attempt to strike a deal with Israeli newspaper publisher, Yediot Ahronot, reported multiple news sources. Netanyahu allegedly intended to limit the circulation of Ahronot’s primary competitor, in exchange for more favorable coverage of his time as prime minister, reported the Washington Post. In a separate investigation that is coming to a close, members of Netanyahu’s inner circle have been arrested on charges of corruption and bribery in a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Germany, the Washington Post reported. The police stated that there is sufficient evidence for the attorney general to indict Netanyahu. Netanyahu maintains his innocence, and said in a Facebook statement that he will again win the trust of the Israeli people for the next election. In addition, the police have also recommend the indictment of Netanyahu’s wife Sara on charges of the misuse of public funds. The case details how the money was used to pay for multiple lavish meals for her and her family, CNN reported. Netanyahu has previously accused the police of bias in their investigations, and replied to this latest news in saying that the real issue that should be considered is the integrity of the investigation. Netanyahu’s predecessor, Ehud Olmert, was forced to resign in 2009 due to corruption and was indicted in 2014