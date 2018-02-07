Deadly earthquake hits Taiwan

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit near Hualien, Taiwan just before midnight Monday, 12 miles off the country’s coast. Officials have confirmed with multiple news sources that two people have been killed and more than 200 people were injured. The tremor collapsed portions of Hualien and left hundreds of people trapped in buildings across the city, BBC reported. Early reports from Taiwan News stated that more than five major Hualien buildings have been rendered to rubble and the paved streets have split open in some areas. Photographs that have emerged depicting the devastation in Hualien show buildings that have collapsed completely, or are leaning at precarious angles. Two bridges in in the city have been sealed off because of the damage they have sustained. Multiple landslides along the Suhua Highway have also been triggered by the earthquake, closing the highway to traffic. The tremor occurred on the second anniversary of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that killed 117 people in Tainan, Taiwan. Aftershocks could reportedly be felt 100 miles away in the island country’s capital of Taipei. Taiwan sits on two tectonic plates and is has been hit by a long string of earthquakes in the last week. Monday night’s earthquake was the most powerful and has followed nearly 100 smaller recent tremors, according to the Guardian. Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, announced on Facebook that emergency services around the island were gearing up to assist those affected.

