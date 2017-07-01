Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Filed under Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor: Neutralize North Korean Threat

July 1, 20171 Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






North Korea continues to expand its nuclear weapons program and is making progress in developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the Western U.S. It is working on miniaturizing nuclear weapons to fit on ICBMs by early 2018, and it threatens to attack the U.S. with nuclear warheads.

North Korea is a virulent Communist country with a closed militaristic society governed by Kim Jong-un, who appears to be unstable and ready to aggressively use his military forces.

If North Korea reaches the point of being able to launch ICBMs against us, we might have to launch a pre-emptive conventional strike against their missile sites after beefing up the ground forces in South Korea and putting them on full alert.

Hopefully, the Terminal High Altitude Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea will intercept any missile attacks by North Korea.
We will probably have to deploy additional U.S. army, marines and air force units to Japan and possibly Korea and position a number of carrier battle groups off of North Korea prior to the pre-emptive strike.

Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry, NH

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

One Response to “Letter to the Editor: Neutralize North Korean Threat”

  1. A. Nony Mouse on July 17th, 2017 4:23 pm

    Or maybe the US should stop provoking North Korea through its military exercises right outside its borders and food importation sanctions that are starving millions of North Koreans to death. There are two sides to this story. If North Korea was carrying out military exercises with Mexico right along the US border, I find it hard to believe that the US wouldn’t react in the same manner as North Korea does today.

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Letter to the Editor

Degrade the North Korean economy

President Trump has pointed out the strong linkage between China and North Korea, and he correctly assumes China can influence North Korea’s weapons...

Rebuilding our Military with Trump

As a Navy veteran and a strong supporter of our military, I commend President Trump for initiating a program to rebuild our military with a defense bu...

A Word from SGA: March 23, 2017

Dear Suffolk University, We hope you all had a fun, relaxing spring break! Before the week off, SGA wrapped up our spring elections. There was a ne...

A word from SGA: March 1, 2017

Dear Suffolk University, SGA elections are right around the corner! Be sure to vote for your representatives on March 6th – 8th on SUConnect. Al...

Letter to the editor: Statement of candidacy

Dear Students, It is with great excitement that I announce my candidacy for President of the Suffolk University Student Government Association (SGA)....

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Letter to the Editor: Neutralize North Korean Threat