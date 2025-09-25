Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

SGA election results secure a nearly full senate

Nyla Perez, Journal ContributorSeptember 25, 2025
Leo Woods

Suffolk’s Student Government Association’s senator election results have been announced for the 2025-2026 school year. With a nearly full senate, SGA secured students from all corners of campus to represent each class.

“Seeing a nearly full senate this year is a massive milestone for SGA. Our body is stronger and more active than ever, and stewarding that growth has been an incredible honor,” said SGA President Charlie Reyna-Demes. “I’m excited to support our senators’ initiatives to better our campus, and I look forward to seeing new faces rise above and beyond in service of the student body.”

The winners in the class senator races and vote totals are as follows: 

Class of 2026 Senators: Julia Karwacki (66), Nicholas Medugno (50), Jannat Hasan (47), Christian Lapinski (44), Nora Swaine (43), Giovanni Hanna (41), Charlize Rodriguez (32).

Class of 2027 Senators: Bella Wawrzyniak (47), Brendan Eddy (41), Mia Toro (38), Braydon Walorz (34), Matthew Williams (31), Ryan Feyyaz Ardityo (28), Benjamin Burns (23).

Class of 2028 Senators: Mona Ammar (73), Zoe Welz (59), Pomy Desta (58), Hayden Johnson (42), Nico Carrillo (40).

Class of 2029 Senators: Joyce Lukelo (96), Brooke Alarie (89), Anthony DiBella (84), Yasmeen Khan (82), Vitoria Passos, (68) William Callahan (67), Adriana Rivera (65), Simone Alcindor (65), Izzy Ierfino (61), Hawa Omer (56).

CAS Senator At-Large: Evelyne Hambel-Smith (423)

SBS Senator At-Large: Andreas Hobert (407)

Disabilities Senator At-Large: Ad Weisbruch (432)

Diversity Senator At-Large: Divinety Johnson (424)

The Swearing-In Ceremony will take place during today’s SGA meeting to congratulate and

welcome this year’s new senators.

SGA is open to all students, regardless of an elected position. Meetings are held every

Thursday from 12:30-1:45pm in Sargent Hall room 365.

About the Contributor
Leo Woods
Leo Woods, News Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major concentrating in public policy and law with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Connecticut. He has a passion for political reporting and previously served as Photo Editor for The Journal. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People in 2023 for the History Project. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

