Suffolk sports deal with setbacks in action-packed week

This week in Suffolk University sports: Men’s soccer knocked out in NCAA tournament, cross country sets records at regionals, men’s hockey stumbles against conference competition and women’s basketball dealt first loss of the season.

Men’s soccer toppled in first round of NCAA tournament

Facing Connecticut College in the first round of the NCAA tournament, men’s soccer was handed a convincing 4-1 loss by the Camels to bring their season to an end.

The Camels scored twice in the first half and twice more in the second half, while Erik Van Even supplied Suffolk’s only goal to end the chance of a shutout. Nathan Harlow stopped two of the six shots on goal he faced, while the only Rams shot on goal was Van Even’s goal in the final six minutes of play.

Men’s hockey iced by conference competition

Against Conference of New England opponent Nichols College Nov. 15, men’s hockey was on the wrong side of a 4-1 decision to drop to 3-2 to begin the season. With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, the Bison scored three unanswered goals to take control of the game.

At home against the Bison the following day, the teams battled to a 1-1 tie through overtime to force a shootout. Michael McEachern’s goal in the fifth round of the shootout gave the Rams the extra point. Scott McManus had the Suffolk goal in regulation while CJ Hapward logged 29 saves in goal.

Women’s hockey splits weekend action

Playing new CNE member Johnson & Wales University at home Nov. 15, women’s hockey blasted past the Wildcats with a 4-0 shutout win.

After a scoreless first period, Sam Molind put the Rams ahead in the second period before Liliana Moose, Shayna Deutsch and Katie Newkirk all scored in the third to put the finishing touches on the win. Katelyn Michals got her first shutout in a Suffolk uniform with a 27 save game.

The Rams were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Wildcats the next day on the road. Johnson & Wales scored once in the first period followed by two goals in the second and third periods to coast to a win. Kate Pohl had the lone goal for the Rams and Michals had 23 saves in the loss.

Men’s basketball falters to nationally ranked opponent

Against nationally ranked Tufts University Nov. 19, men’s basketball lost 76-57 to the Jumbos to drop to 2-1 to begin the season.

A close game at halftime gave way to a 39-23 run by Tufts in the second half to put the game out of reach. Recently named the CNE player of the week, Keenan Robertson led the Rams in scoring with 23 points. He was the only Ram to reach double figures in points.

Women’s basketball handed first loss of season

Facing Emerson College in their only game of the week, women’s basketball was dealt a 53-48 loss to end the undefeated start to the season.

Trailing 26-16 at halftime, the Rams never got ahead of the Lions as they were outscored in every quarter. Jordan Moreau and Olivia Verdile were the only Rams to score double digit points, while Colby Guinta led the team in rebounds with 14.

Cross country steps up at regionals

Men’s and women’s cross country competed at the NCAA DIII East Regional meet in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.

The women’s squad put together a fifth place finish, the best in program history. Amalia Dorion and Amy Pattelena received all-New England honors for top 20 finishes. Dorion, Pattelena and Sofia Moukaddem collected All-East Region honors by finishing in the top 35.

The men’s team finished in eighth place in the region, tying the program’s best ranking set in 2023. Senior Tim Barry and junior Hayden Green finished in the top 35 to garner All-East Region honors while Green also set a personal best with his 25:54.74 showing.