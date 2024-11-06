Fall playoffs and winter openers headline packed Suffolk sports week

This week in Suffolk University sports: volleyball splits two game week, men’s and women’s hockey kick off regular season and cross country shines at conference championships.

Volleyball splits two road games

Taking on Wentworth Institute of Technology Oct. 30, volleyball fell to the Leopards in Conference of New England play with a 3-1 setback.

After losing set one 25-20, the Rams responded to take set two with a 26-24 score. Wentworth took complete control after that, winning set three 25-5 and set four 25-12 to put the Rams at 3-3 in CNE play.

The Rams bounced back a few days later against CNE rival Gordon College, beating the Fighting Scots 3-2 to improve to 22-5 overall and 4-3 in CNE play.

The teams traded set wins through the first four sets as Gordon won set four to force a deciding fifth set. The Rams rallied from a 10-4 deficit in set five to take the lead and the win as they enter the final week of the regular season.

Men’s hockey opens season with win

Facing Salem State University Nov. 2 to open the season, men’s hockey won a 3-2 overtime battle with the Vikings to win their first season opener under head coach Shawn McEachern.

Trailing 2-1 in the third period, Cole Scott’s goal 6:48 into the frame forced overtime. Sophomore Gavin Havens won it for the Rams 1:07 into the extra period. It was Havens’ second point of the night after assisting on Scott’s third period goal.

Senior CJ Hapward was the goalie for the Rams, picking up his fourth Suffolk win with a 38 save performance. Salem State goalie Aaron Mercer stopped 41 of the 44 shots the Rams sent his way.

Women’s hockey opens season with consecutive losses

Facing nationally ranked Utica University Nov. 1, Jordan Kowalski’s goal for the Pioneers was the difference maker in a 1-0 loss for women’s hockey to open the season.

Suffolk had six power play opportunities during the game, but were unable to beat Utica goalie Angela Hawthorne, who made 25 saves on the day to preserve the shutout. Sophomore goalie Katelyn Michals started in net for the Rams and made 31 saves.

Against Wilkes University the next day, the Rams lost 4-2 to the Colonels to drop to 0-2 to begin the season.

Wilkes lit the lamp three times in the first period to take a comfortable lead early. Maddie Gagliano got the Rams on the board 39 seconds into the second period to trim the deficit to two goals.

After Wilkes regained a three goal lead, Cassie Borowski scored shorthanded for the Rams to make it 4-2. The Rams could not beat Colonels goalie Audrey Milne again, as Milne stopped 28 of the 30 shots the Rams had. Michals was the starting goalie once again for the Rams and made 16 saves on 20 shots.

Cross country shines at CNE championship

Men’s and women’s cross country competed at the CNE championship meet Nov. 2, where the women’s team won their fourth straight championship and the men’s squad finished in second place for the fourth year in a row.

The women’s team accumulated 37 points, 30 ahead of second place Roger Williams University. Amalia Dorion, Amy Pattelena, Sydney Fogg, Sofia Moukaddem and Emily Concepcion all finished in the top 15 to garner all-CNE honors. Nine of the 13 Suffolk runners notched personal records in the six kilometer race.

The men’s squad had 50 points on the day, 12 points back of Roger Williams as the Hawks won their fourth straight title. Tim Barry, Thomas Novy, Hayden Green and Cam Fredette finished in the top 15 to secure all-CNE status. Six of the 14 Suffolk runners set eight kilometer personal records, headlined by Green and Fredette.