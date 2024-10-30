Michael’s Minute: Suffolk sports start championship chase as season nears end

This week in Suffolk University sports: volleyball sets wins record, men’s soccer wraps up regular season with shutout, women’s soccer deals with winless week and cross country readies for championship chase

Volleyball sweeps two game week

In a Conference of New England showdown against the University of New England Oct. 23, volleyball took care of business against the Nor’Easters with a 3-1 victory to improve to 20-4 as they won their sixth straight game.

The 20 win season ties the program’s single season wins record. Suffolk rallied from an early deficit to win set one before UNE responded to take set two. The Rams won the next two sets by identical 25-20 scores to take home the win. McKenna Keowen paced the Rams statistically with a 14 kill, 19 dig double double.

The Rams faced Mass. Maritime Oct. 26 in their final non-conference game of the season. The Rams took care of business, setting the program record for wins in a season with 21 in a 3-0 win.

Keowen recorded her second straight double double with a 16 kill, 13 dig showing. She also recorded three service aces to reach 200 in her career, only the third person to do so in program history. Morgan Kelsey did it earlier this season, and the other person is assistant coach Talia Lombardo.

Women’s soccer eliminated from contention with winless week

Women’s soccer extended their streak of ties with a few more this week. At home against CNE rival Endicott College Oct. 23, Isa Peraza scored in the 75th minute with the Rams down 1-0 to even the score 1-1, giving the Rams and Gulls a tie.

Against Roger Williams University Oct. 26 in their final home game of the regular season, the Rams and Hawks played to a 0-0 tie. Three of the four ties in a row for the Rams have been scoreless bouts. Arden Ferrari-Henry had two saves for Suffolk, while Roger Williams goalkeeper Coco Marrelli stopped all five Suffolk shots on net.

Taking on the Wentworth Institute of Technology Oct. 29 in their regular season finale, the Rams were dealt a 2-1 loss by the Leopards. The loss eliminated the Rams from playoff contention, as the Leopards leapt over them in the standings.

The only goal of the first half came from Wentworth as they took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Kylie Flynn tied the game for the Rams in the 86th minute with an assist from Jazmya Harris. The Leopards then retook the lead in the 89th minute.

Men’s soccer ends regular season on high note

Taking on Roger Williams in their final home game of the regular season Oct. 26, men’s soccer managed a 1-1 tie to move to 8-6-4 overall and 5-1-2 in CNE play.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Rams scored just their second ever goal against the Hawks when Francisco Valck found the back of the net in the 61st minute. Hawks goalkeeper Hogan Cain made one save in the draw, while Nathan Harlow stopped seven shots for the Rams.

Against Wentworth Oct. 29, the Rams ended their regular season with a 3-0 shutout of the Leopards.

The Rams got on the board in the 18th minute as Diego Pierantozzi sent one past Wentworth goalkeeper Noah Lawless. Damon Smargon scored in the 29th minute to make it a 2-0 game at halftime.

Miguel Varela scored in the second half to pad the lead to 3-0, also ending the day in net for Lawless. Adrian Sanchez was in the net for the Leopards for the rest of the game, making a pair of saves. Harlow produced a six save shutout for the Rams.

Cross country preps for conference title chase

Men’s and women’s cross country competed at the USA Track & Field New England Mayor’s Cup race Oct. 27 at Franklin Park in Boston.

The men were represented by Sebastian Vickers-Richard and Suffolk Journal Sports Editor Michael Najarian. In the eight kilometer race, Vickers-Richard crossed the finish line in 31:26 while Najarian set a new personal best with a 32:21 time.

Gina Cappello, Maria Gallant and Jaenelle Bryant competed in the five kilometer race for the women’s team. Gallant produced a 24:56 time to set a new personal best, while Cappello ran a 22:22 time and Bryant crossed the finish line with a 26:08 performance.

Both squads now turn their attention to the CNE championship Nov. 2 in Springfield, Massachusetts. The women will be in search of their fourth consecutive CNE title, while the men’s team looks to take first place after three straight second place finishes.