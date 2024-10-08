Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Students revive Suffolk’s Armenian Students Association

Bryanna Delgado Meléndez, Journal ContributorOctober 8, 2024
Courtesy of Armenian Student Association

This fall, junior accounting major Emma Keledjian brought the Armenian Students Association back to campus.

Keledjian took the initiative to continue the club’s chapter to connect with other Armenians and create a community for people who share the country’s culture.

The E-Board consists of Keledjian as president, supported by students Neka Vladimirov as vice president, Madison Naroian as treasurer, Maral Zobian as Secretary and Michael Najarian as Outreach Chair. Najarian is also Sports Editor of The Suffolk Journal.

The Armenian Students Association held its interest meeting Sept. 19, where they received a positive response from curious members.

Multiple potential ideas for activities were discussed, including informative presentations to bring awareness to the Armenian genocide, cooking cultural dishes, a trip to an Armenian museum and maybe even language and dancing courses.

Meetings are held bi-weekly on Thursdays during the activities period, where they will touch on different topics each week.

The leaders are looking forward to collaborating with other Armenian Students Associations in the Greater Boston area.

Additionally, interested and existing club members participated in sharing where they came from and their family’s history.

“It’s kind of big in the Armenian culture to ask where you came from because there’s so many diasporas,” said Keledjian.

Vice President Vladimirov, a senior history and global cultural studies double major, expressed their feelings about the first meeting.

“It’s pretty amazing to me to see how different the Armenian community is everywhere because at that meeting, there were a lot of people who had very different backgrounds despite us being Armenian,” said Vladimirov.

This range in backgrounds is due to the divide between eastern and western Armenians, as well as Soviet Armenians and Armenian Americans.

Vladimirov stated that after last year’s events of Artsakh being attacked and taken by Azerbaijan, they felt incredibly alienated, expressing they felt “like nobody was talking about it at all.”

This club strives to create a safe, welcoming community for anyone who, like Keledjian and Vladimirov, has felt isolated by the daunting historical events of Armenia.

“This is an empowering space because I relate to more people,” said Vladimirov.

The vice president expressed that this is a big part of the club’s overall mission.

This Armenian Students Association is another cultural addition to Suffolk University’s diverse clubs, offering another safe space to share and learn about the similarities and differences of cultures, aiding to “broaden the perspective,” said Keledjian.

Both Keledjian and Vladimirov agreed on wanting the club to foster a safe community for anyone interested. The association is open to everyone on campus, whether they are interested in exploring Armenian culture or have the culture in their families and are looking for a group of people who can relate to similar experiences.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Editor Picks
Will & Harper. (L to R) Will Ferrell and Harper Steele in Will & Harper. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024
'Will and Harper' take viewers on a road trip destigmatizing queer identities
It's time to stop glamorizing true crime
It's time to stop glamorizing true crime
Members of the men’s soccer team celebrate after forward Francisco Valck’s goal Oct. 5.
Men’s soccer blanks Hartford to stay undefeated in conference play
Professors bring spotlight to political awareness on campus
Professors bring spotlight to political awareness on campus
Left to right: Su Joun, Alexandria C. Onuoha, Christin Santiago, Jacquetta Van Zandt and James Lambert III.
CSDI TEDx talks encourage curiosity, understanding in civil discourse
Graduate student Amalia Dorion racing in the Wheaton & Babson season opener Aug. 31.
Dorion makes cross-country trip to continue cross country career with Suffolk Rams
More in News
Final freshman senator decided in historic runoff
Final freshman senator decided in historic runoff
Students host watch party for Vice Presidential Debate
Students host watch party for Vice Presidential Debate
In the nation: Thousands protest in Boston for peace, Massachusetts opens lawsuit against TikTok, Milton housing trial begins, Hurricane Milton headed for Tampa
In the nation: Thousands protest in Boston for peace, Massachusetts opens lawsuit against TikTok, Milton housing trial begins, Hurricane Milton headed for Tampa
Senate swears in new members for academic year
Senate swears in new members for academic year
Clery report sheds light on campus safety
Clery report sheds light on campus safety
The results are in: SGA election brings first runoff in organization history
The results are in: SGA election brings first runoff in organization history
More in Showcase
Michael's Minute: Suffolk sports net important victories in big week
Michael's Minute: Suffolk sports net important victories in big week
Heartstopper First Looks.
Iconic LGBTQ+ TV show stops hearts around the world
Part of the 'Who's Askin' sketch comedy club holding up a sign during their first show of the semester.
Who’s Askin’: Suffolk’s SNL like group starts semester with laughs
Libero Morgan Kelsey serving the ball during a playoff matchup against the Wentworth Institute of Technology Nov. 9, 2023.
Volleyball topples Johnson & Wales to end long losing streak
In the nation: Green line derails, protests oppose Hillary Clinton in Boston, Hurricane Helene devastates Southeast US, Jimmy Carter turns 100
In the nation: Green line derails, protests oppose Hillary Clinton in Boston, Hurricane Helene devastates Southeast US, Jimmy Carter turns 100
Collagen (Collages) - Corinne Wasmuht, pieces from 1986 to 2001.
Harvard Art Museum becomes more German
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal