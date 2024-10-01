Michael’s Minute: Suffolk sports fight through challenging week

This week in Suffolk University sports: volleyball goes .500, women’s soccer drops lone game of week, men’s soccer splits two-game week and women’s golf takes the top spot in New Hampshire.

Volleyball has .500 week

In their first Conference of New England game of the season, volleyball lost a five set duel to the University of Hartford to end their six match winning streak. It was also the first home match loss of the season.

It didn’t take very long for them to bounce back, as a Sept. 28 tri-match got them back on track. Facing Bay Path University and Fitchburg State University on the road, both matches ended in 3-0 sweeps.

Against Fitchburg State, Suffolk remains undefeated with a 4-0 all-time record. The last three contests with the Falcons have all resulted in 3-0 wins for the Rams.

Taking a 2-1 lead into set four against Roger Williams University, the Rams couldn’t hold on to the lead as the Hawks won the final two sets and the match. While still holding an impressive 14-4 record, the Rams are 0-2 in conference play.

Women’s soccer slips up in conference play

There was only one game on the docket for women’s soccer this week: a CNE tilt with the University of New England in East Boston Sept. 28.

Things didn’t go Suffolk’s way, as Tori Keyes’ hat trick accounted for three of the four goals by the Nor’Easters in a 4-0 shutout loss. The Rams don’t have a win against UNE at home in program history.

Men’s soccer splits two game week

Facing the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at home Sept. 25, men’s soccer couldn’t hold off the Engineers in a 2-0 loss to drop to 3-3-3 on the season. Both MIT goals came in the second half as the Rams couldn’t engineer any offense of their own.

Against UNE for their senior day game Sept. 28, the Rams got back over .500 with a 2-1 victory. TJ Maselek and Tommy Handelsman scored the goals for the Rams, with both goals coming in the second half. The win boosts Suffolk’s CNE record to 1-0-1 and their all time record against UNE to a perfect 4-0.

Men’s golf back in action up north

Men’s golf had their second invitational in as many weeks Sept. 28 and 29 as they participated in the Bowdoin Invitational in Maine. Vijay Sakuru finished in 30th place overall to pace the Rams as they finished in 13th out of the 20 team field. The Rams won’t hit the golf course again until the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association Championship takes place from Oct. 19-20.

Women’s golf hits top gear

Women’s golf got back in action after an idle week as they participated in the Keene State Invitational in Keene, New Hampshire.

Freshman Krisna Mahendran came in first place overall with a +6 performance, needing 78 shots to complete the 18 holes. Junior Ella Torsleff came in second place with a +14 showing as the Rams won the team title as well, with their +53 combined score beating out second place Nichols College by 21.

The Rams are back in action Oct. 5 with the New England Classic, hosted by Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Women’s tennis still in search of first win

With a pair of CNE contests against Roger Williams and Nichols on deck for women’s tennis, the Rams have still yet to find the first win of the season.

Against the Hawks Sept. 28, the Rams fell 7-0 as every singles and doubles match was won by Roger Williams. Suffolk now sits at 0-6 on the season and 0-4 in CNE play.

The Rams’ fortunes did not change against Nichols Oct. 1, as another 7-0 setback moved Suffolk to 0-7. They are the only winless team in the CNE.