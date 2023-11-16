Men’s soccer sets program record for single season all-conference selections

Jamie Taris Senior defenseman Jack Phelps chases after the ball during a game against Gordon College Oct. 21.

After their Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals loss Oct. 31, seven players from Suffolk University’s men’s soccer team were awarded with All-CCC honors, the most in Suffolk’s history.

Defensemen Matthew Belluardo, Jack Phelps and Brady Sorensen were selected to the All-CCC first team, the highest all-conference honor that’s usually given out to the very best players in the conference.

“I worked really hard and I’m very happy that I achieved this, but it’s something I couldn’t have done without all 40 kids on the roster. Every goal that I scored, every tackle I made, or every clean sheet that I had was because I had 40 kids backing me,” said Belluardo.

On top of those first team selections, team co-captain Taj Jensen, forward Diego Pierantozzi, defenseman Tommy Handelsman, and goalkeeper Xander Balog were selected to the All-CCC third team.

Jensen described the moment when he first found out that he received his first All-CCC honors.

“I was walking to my friend’s house when I got a call from Matthew Belluardo telling me that I got it. I was like ‘what?’” said Jensen. “Then I realized what it was and I was very happy.”

By having seven All-CCC selections this season, men’s soccer broke their previous record of five selections held by both last season’s team and the 2016 team, according to a Suffolk press release.

“If it were up to me, I’d give all 40 kids on the team an All-CCC selection but that’s not in my control, but it’s awesome. I know that we’re one of the better teams in the CCC,” said Belluardo. “Unfortunately we didn’t have that great of a finish but we had a great start of the season. Nationally ranked votes and regionally ranked honors are awesome, but it’s impossible to do that when you aren’t backed by all these amazing players.”

The record-breaking amount of All-CCC selections this year may have been motivated by a perceived lack of respect given to the team last year, despite them making a CCC Championship appearance.

“I think last year we were all really disappointed and felt like the players on our team didn’t get the respect they deserved, so it was good for us this year to see 7 of our guys get recognized,” said Jensen.

With the season now over, some players are expected to graduate, however, the team expects to see a couple of senior All-CCC selections return for a fifth year.

“I believe Brady Sorensen and Jack Phelps are doing fifth years. We’re losing a couple seniors which is big, they’re some key players. Losing those key players is obviously difficult, but we have other players on the team that I have full confidence can fill those shoes and fill those minutes that they played,” said Belluardo.

Sorensen confirmed that he and Phelps would be returning next year. Phelps was direct about what his goals are for next season.

“Championship, we gotta win it. It’s my last year, we gotta win a championship next year. That’s the expectation,” said Phelps.

Although the pressure is on with their last chance at winning a championship, Sorensen has full confidence in next year’s team.

“I’ve had different goals in the past but right now it’s about winning. It’s my last year and I think the potential is there,” said Sorensen.

Going into their fifth and final seasons at Suffolk, Sorensen and Phelps realize that it’s their last chance at winning that CCC Championship.

“There’s definitely going to be a lot more pressure, but hopefully we can handle it and just be excited to play and enjoy the game,” said Phelps.

If the team wins a CCC Championship, Sorensen fully believes that this team is capable of winning a game or two in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’d like to win a game in the NCAA Tournament. I’d like to go and get at least one win in the tournament. That’s been on the list for a long while. It could’ve been done two years ago, it could’ve been done this year, but we’ll hopefully check that box soon,” said Sorensen.

Suffolk finished their season 10-5-4 with a CCC semifinals loss to Western New England University that ended in a penalty kick shootout.