Men’s soccer washed out by Gordon on senior day

Jamie Taris Sophomore midfielder Carter Van Buskirk heads after a ball in a game against Gordon College Oct. 21.

Suffolk University’s men’s soccer team paid a heartfelt tribute to its departing seniors in a pre-game ceremony Oct. 21 before squaring off against Gordon College.

The event, held at the outset of the game, featured a symbolic entrance ceremony, with all senior players acknowledged.

The seniors, Jack Phelps, Brady Sorensen, Andrew Awada, Caleb Pongratz and Pierre Willis were honored in a celebration filled with both joy and nostalgia.

“As a fourth-year player, I’ve built a relationship with all my fellow seniors, and it will be sad to see them leave and play another season without them,” Sorensen said.

Pongratz said it was a day of reflection for him, a chance to look back on his soccer career at Suffolk.

“When it comes to senior day, I had an open mind where I reflected over the last four years that I’ve dedicated to this program. There have been personnel changes, ups and downs, the whole lot,” said Pongratz. “Overall, there has been positive progress each consecutive year that I’ve been here. It was a day of celebration with friends and family, and I was happy to share it with my teammates.”

Pongratz also spoke about the challenging transition ahead, expressing his desire to stay involved with the program and continue its upward trajectory.

“Moving forward, it’s sad to know that your playing days are coming to an end,” said Pongratz. “I hope that I’m still involved in this program down the line, and I hope that the trajectory stays the same. Our coach told us when we came in as freshmen that each year would be better, and it has been. I hope that stays the same for the group moving forward, and I hope that I never lose the bond that I have with these groups of guys.”

After the pre-game ceremony, Suffolk faced off against the fighting Scots of Gordon at East Boston Memorial Park.

The action kicked off with Gunnar Lucuk guarding the goal for Gordon, while Xander Balog took up the goalkeeper position for Suffolk. Two minutes in, Suffolk’s Carter Van Buskirk took a shot that was blocked by the Gordon defense. The early pressure continued as Sorensen directed a shot on net, only to be denied by a save from Lucuk.

Suffolk’s offensive push persisted, but another attempt by Sorensen flew wide, keeping the game scoreless. As the first half came to a close, the score remained 1-0 in favor of Gordon.

The second half began with both teams eager to make their presence felt. Sorensen managed to level the score with an assist from Diego Pierantozzi, bringing the score to 1-1. With this goal, Sorensen extended his point streak to five games and scored his seventh goal of the season.

“It was a team goal. It was an absolute team goal,” said Sorensen. “I just put the icing on the cake, everyone else did all the work.”

In the 81st minute, Gordon pulled ahead on an own goal scored by Suffolk, giving Gordon a 2-1 lead. Despite Suffolk’s efforts, they were unable to even the score in the closing minutes. The match concluded with Gordon emerging victorious 2-1.

Following a draw against Roger Williams University Oct. 24, Suffolk will host Endicott College in the Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Oct. 28.