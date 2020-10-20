Suffolk students make case for Biden

The words “settle for Biden” may not be the most enthusiastic campaign slogan, but it seems to be enough to get young people out to the polls and into voting booths.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently up in the polls, but many students at Suffolk University are not voting for him enthusiastically. Settling seems to be a commonality among many students as they grapple with who to vote for.

For young voters who see this election as one where they must cast their vote for the lesser of two evils, or voting third party, one thing has become clear; they do not want President Donald Trump.

“(Biden’s) not Trump, that’s how I see it,” said Samantha Crooks, a first-year student at Suffolk University.

Nicholas Carter, also a freshman at Suffolk, agreed.

“I don’t feel this is the year to vote against the two party system and I don’t want another four years of Trump,” Carter said.

Carter added that while Biden may have his faults, he’s bound to do more to combat prominent social issues that Carter feels Trump has actively ignored in his first term.

Gemma Gallagher, a first-year student at Suffolk voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic primary. She explained that while Biden was not her first choice, voting for him is the best option.

“It was pretty difficult because I really wanted Bernie to win, but if Biden will do some good things and far less harm than Trump, then I guess it’s fine,” she said. “Keeping rights for LBGTQ+ people, especially as a lesbian, is really important to me.”

Biden’s website is full of promises concerning climate change, taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year and corporations, economic recovery and racial equity. He has released plans regarding combating COVID-19, including economic recovery, reopening schools and providing personal protective equipment for all.

To many students, the plans of the Biden campaign may not be perfect, but they seem better than the alternative.

“He actually believes in science and understands the severity of climate change and COVID-19,” said Carter.

First-year Suffolk student Lauren Stodulski emphasized the importance of Biden’s plans regarding COVID-19.

“As a daughter with a parent in the medical field, it has been hard watching the leader of our country [Trump] undermine the scientific research and validity of the virus,” Stodulski said.

Stodulski added that Biden’s proposal for a national mask mandate and contact tracing were vital in getting the pandemic under control.

For others, the environment and the increasingly detrimental effects of climate change are yet another reason to vote blue this November.

“I think when it comes to his ‘Biden plan’ and the environment, I know he kind of rejected the Green New Deal, which I was upset about, but I think it’s the next best thing,” said Crooks.

Biden has pledged to put “the United States on an irreversible path to achieve net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050,” according to his campaign website.

If elected, Suffolk students have high hopes for his first term as president.

“I hope to see Biden follow through with his promises to the American citizens that he has made throughout his campaign,” said Carter, adding that he hopes Biden will do more to protect the right to same-sex marriage and immigration.

With the right to abortion and same sex marriage seemingly on the line this election, young voters are eager to cast their ballot, even if their candidate is not their first choice.

“This is not just about the presidency,” said Stodulski. “It is now about making connections, showing up, and being there for one another.”