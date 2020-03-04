From Suffolk to CBS: Alumnus pursues sports journalism

In the corner of 73 Tremont lies Studio 73; Suffolk’s own television studio. Many students pass through its doors, or lens in this case, for preparation in the world of broadcast news. Among them, is CBS National Football League (NFL) staff Writer Tyler Sullivan.

Sullivan grew up in Wilmington, Massachusetts to an enthralled sports family. Early on, he watched Boston legends Paul Pierce and Nomar Garciaparra pummel competition. When Garciaparra was traded, Sullivan felt more than passionate about the situation.

“I was pissed,” said Sullivan.“We got guys like Orlando Cabrera and I was like who?”

Originally, Sullivan began his college education at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts. Coming in, he decided that a business degree would be the most beneficial for his future career. However, during his long commutes, Sullivan came to a realization.

“I commuted back-and-forth from Wilmington to Easton and really just got sucked into sports radio,” Sullivan said. “There were a number of times where I’d be pissed getting out of my car, and heading to class because I didn’t want to stop listening. Hooked would put it mildly.”

After realizing that sports broadcasting was his true calling, Sullivan decided that Suffolk University was the place he could follow his dreams. He felt the boundless opportunities offered by the location would give him the best chance to succeed.

Sullivan immediately got involved with asserting himself around campus. He wrote for the Suffolk Voice, anchored for the Suffolk Sports Report, and participated in the Suffolk in the City program.

“I jumped into the Suffolk radio program with a buddy of mine and we talked sports for like an hour,” said Sullivan. “We definitely weren’t great at it at the time, but I had such a blast, and it just further solidified that I was making the right choice.”

Sullivan interned at multiple stations like WHDH and 98.5 where he learned the ins-and-outs of the industry. In the fall he was brought on as a part-time podcaster at the Boston Herald while holding another internship at 98.5, where he assisted with the Patriots broadcast.

“I’d get out of those late primetime games and just drive to the Herald parking lot and take a nap in my Jeep before heading in for work,” said Sullivan.

Later, Sullivan would work multiple jobs at separate companies. In addition to The Boston Herald, he blogged for both ESPN and CelticsLife in unpaid positions on a regular basis.

It was then that Sullivan drew the eyes of other news stations. Over the Fourth of July weekend, he was out working when most reporters had taken time off. During this time, Kevin Durant was discovered to be meeting with Celtics general manager Danny Ainge and Tom Brady in a pitch meeting to play for the team. Sullivan was one of the first reporters on top of the story.

With the ever-present potential of breaking news lurking around the corner, Sullivan cited the importance of preparedness.

“You’re going to have to sacrifice some weekends,” said Sullivan.

After the Kevin Durant story, Sullivan was picked up as a Patriots writer for 24/7 Sports; a position he held for almost three years. Here, he would be writing often 10-12 stories on average in a day.

Eventually, 24/7 Sports decided to move away from their coverage of pro sports, and primarily focus on college athletics. With CBS being the parent company of 24/7 Sports, Sullivan impressed the eyes of higher-ups and was one of the few promoted to his current role as an NFL Staff Writer.

“It’s the first time in a long time where I’ve had just one job,” said Sullivan. “I’m not running around everywhere.”

Rather than the major influx of daily stories pumped out at 24/7 Sports, he states quality in content is a greater point of emphasis. According to Sullivan, his broadcasting background helped provide him with the tools that he needed to make his dream become a reality.

Sullivan now writes for CBS, working tirelessly to keep fans updated on NFL news throughout the league.