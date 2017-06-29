Editor’s Word: Class of 2021, you are the future

On behalf of the entire Suffolk Journal staff, we are eager to welcome the incoming class. In a time when journalism, the freedom of the press and representing the student voice could not be more crucial in our country, we’ve had the pleasure of being on the frontlines of Suffolk University affairs for more than 80 years.

After clinching second place in the country for best newspaper among small schools this past year, my staff is committed to being your award-winning news force and we take the responsibility in delivering the news that you have the right to know, seriously. However, we do not act alone.

This incoming class, the class of 2021, are the future leaders of the Suffolk community- from eventual Student Government Association Presidents to Diversity Peer Educators — and the future Editor-in-Chief of The Suffolk Journal. As the news team that has heard it all, and has made it our mission to investigate, learn and report as much as we can, we encourage all and any students from each corner of the globe to reach out to us for their story to be told.

As the primary breaking-news source for students, faculty and staff of the university, we rely on your class- the campaigners, protesters, rule-breakers, the innovators and commanders- to speak on behalf of your peers.

Get ready to be part of the future of Suffolk.

Alexa Gagosz

Editor-in-Chief