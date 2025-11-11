Men’s basketball is ready for new season after championship runner-up finish

Michael Najarian Nick Verdile is one of three captains for the men’s basketball team this season.

After two straight seasons ending in heartbreak at the Conference of New England championship, the Suffolk University men’s basketball team is turning the page — not by obsessing over redemption, but by focusing on the daily work they believe will eventually bring them a title.

Many of the players who helped the Rams reach both championship games have since graduated. Head coach Jeff Juron said returning players are bringing invaluable experience that has already begun shaping the team’s culture this fall.

“Most of the players involved in the past two championship games have moved on,” said Juron. “The guys who are back have the benefit of that experience and understand like few others what it takes to succeed at that level.”

After consecutive narrow losses on the conference’s biggest stage, the Rams know better than anyone how fine the line between triumph and disappointment can be.

“The margins between winning and losing are slim — which we already knew,” said Juron. “Like all games, the coaching staff took time afterwards to review the film and learn from it. Then you move on.”

The “move on” mentality has been a defining theme in preseason workouts, as the Rams prepare to open their 2025–26 campaign Nov. 8. While fans may still dwell on how close Suffolk came to capturing a championship, the coaching staff has kept the focus inward.

“If you’re referring to getting over the hump in terms of winning a championship, this is not a focus,” said Juron. “The focus is on having great practices every day that, if sustained, will give us a chance to be playing in big games soon.”

That day-to-day approach emphasizes effort, attitude and focus — three pillars the team references often. To the Suffolk men’s basketball team, consistency is the key.

“Our goal is to understand what it means to be ready to play every time we take the court,” said Juron. “That means being great teammates and bringing the right energy and focus every day.”

Despite roster turnover, Suffolk expects to look similar in style to recent seasons, both offensively and defensively.

“Not much will change,” said Juron. “We’ll look pretty similar on both ends.”

As the Rams prepare to take the court for another run, they’re choosing not to talk about revenge or redemption. Instead, they’re emphasizing the process that will — they hope — lead to a different ending this time.

Suffolk opened its season Nov. 8, with eyes set not on rewriting history, but on building something that lasts.