Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Men’s basketball is ready for new season after championship runner-up finish

Sebastian Courtet, Journal ContributorNovember 11, 2025
Michael Najarian
Nick Verdile is one of three captains for the men’s basketball team this season.

After two straight seasons ending in heartbreak at the Conference of New England championship, the Suffolk University men’s basketball team is turning the page — not by obsessing over redemption, but by focusing on the daily work they believe will eventually bring them a title.

Many of the players who helped the Rams reach both championship games have since graduated. Head coach Jeff Juron said returning players are bringing invaluable experience that has already begun shaping the team’s culture this fall.

“Most of the players involved in the past two championship games have moved on,” said Juron. “The guys who are back have the benefit of that experience and understand like few others what it takes to succeed at that level.”

After consecutive narrow losses on the conference’s biggest stage, the Rams know better than anyone how fine the line between triumph and disappointment can be.

“The margins between winning and losing are slim — which we already knew,” said Juron. “Like all games, the coaching staff took time afterwards to review the film and learn from it. Then you move on.”

The “move on” mentality has been a defining theme in preseason workouts, as the Rams prepare to open their 2025–26 campaign Nov. 8. While fans may still dwell on how close Suffolk came to capturing a championship, the coaching staff has kept the focus inward.

“If you’re referring to getting over the hump in terms of winning a championship, this is not a focus,” said Juron. “The focus is on having great practices every day that, if sustained, will give us a chance to be playing in big games soon.”

That day-to-day approach emphasizes effort, attitude and focus — three pillars the team references often. To the Suffolk men’s basketball team, consistency is the key. 

“Our goal is to understand what it means to be ready to play every time we take the court,” said Juron. “That means being great teammates and bringing the right energy and focus every day.”

Despite roster turnover, Suffolk expects to look similar in style to recent seasons, both offensively and defensively. 

“Not much will change,” said Juron. “We’ll look pretty similar on both ends.”

As the Rams prepare to take the court for another run, they’re choosing not to talk about revenge or redemption. Instead, they’re emphasizing the process that will — they hope — lead to a different ending this time.

Suffolk opened its season Nov. 8, with eyes set not on rewriting history, but on building something that lasts.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$170
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Playing for Purpose Celtics Panel held in Sargent Hall Nov. 5. Courtesy of Skip Perham.
Playing with Purpose panel highlights Celtics partnership, social responsibility in business and branding
Diego Pierantozzi of Suffolk and Dylan Thomas of Roger Williams battle for the ball in the first half of the CNE championship game Nov. 8.
Men's soccer falls in penalty kicks to Roger Williams in CNE championship game
Christian Gardner battling for the ball during Suffolk's 2-1 victory over Endicott in the CNE semifinals.
Men's soccer takes down Endicott in spirited CNE semifinal matchup
Suffolk University women’s cross country celebrating their fifth straight conference championship.
Women’s cross country continues CNE dynasty with fifth straight championship
Suffolk sports soar in high stakes playoff action
Suffolk sports soar in high stakes playoff action
Suffolk women's basketball looks to extend its postseason streak to 30 years in the 2025-26 season. (courtesy of Sophia DiNanno)
Women's basketball aims to continue playoff streak as new season nears
About the Contributor
Michael Najarian
Michael Najarian, Sports Editor | he/him
Michael is a senior print/web journalism major from Framingham, Massachusetts. He’s also a member of the Cross Country and Track & Field teams. Outside of running and writing for the Journal, Michael is an avid Boston sports fan who can be seen watching sports quite frequently. After graduation, Michael is looking for a career in the sports industry. Follow Michael on X @MichaelNaj3
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$170
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal