Women’s cross country continues CNE dynasty with fifth straight championship

Sophia DiNanno Suffolk University women’s cross country celebrating their fifth straight conference championship.

With a dominant showing at the Conference of New England Championship, the Suffolk University women’s cross country dynasty continued as they cruised to their fifth straight CNE championship win.

This championship win adds to an impressive undefeated CNE championship streak. In five years of competing in the CNE championship, Suffolk has won all five, with this year’s win being the most dominating.

Though winning has become the expectation for this team, head coach Will Feldman never could’ve foreseen the level of success this team has had for half a decade.

“I don’t think anyone expects anything like this,” said Feldman. “The goal every year stays the same, we’re always trying to win the conference. That’s the standard we’ve established.”

Just like this team has been blown by the competition for the past five years, Feldman noted how they also blew right past the expectations he set for the program when he was first hired eight years ago.

“The last few years we’ve consistently been one of the best teams in the region, fighting for a shot at nationals. That was the vision and the goal for the program eight years ago when I first came, I think we’ve just gotten to this level a lot sooner than I predicted,” said Feldman. “That’s a testament to the great athletes we’ve had over the years.”

The Rams left their competition in the dust, creating a 53-point lead over second-place Endicott College.

Adding to their dominance, the entire top four belonged to Suffolk. Sofia Moukaddem, Grace Miller, Tess Drury and Amy Pattelena all raced to the top of the leaderboard.

All four women were honored with all-CNE First Team selections following their success. Right behind them was Chloe Koo, who earned all-CNE Third Team honors with an 11th-place finish.

“It’s amazing. I get emotional just thinking about the team every year and the work that they do. They always rise to the moment and to the occasion,” said Feldman.

Placing first, Moukaddem finished the 6k run in 22:04.1, a Suffolk program record. Less than half a second behind her was Grace Miller in second place.

On top of a program record, Moukaddem’s first place finish also crowned her as Suffolk’s first ever individual CNE champion.

Moukaddem noted that initially she wasn’t aware of the accolades she garnered during the race. Instead, she put all her focus on just giving her best effort.

“We all knew going into it that we were going to have a good race and we were going to do our best to have a good race and we did that,” said Moukaddem. “I wasn’t very nervous because I knew I was going to try my best to do what I needed to do.”

Feldman explained that despite half a decade of success, he still gets impressed when he sees these women breaking program records.

According to Feldman, stemming from the very first championship squad, the huge success of this program has turned Suffolk into a premier destination in New England for cross country athletes.

“The types of athletes who we’d reach out to and wouldn’t give us a second look, or throw my letter in the trash eight years ago, now those types of folks are reaching out to us asking to be on the team,” said Feldman. “What that first championship team did to establish that culture and put this team on the map has made it possible to have folks like Sofia, Grace and the rest of the squad on the team. They proved you can come to Suffolk and have success.”

After years of success, many Suffolk cross country alumni took the time to show up and support the team as they strived for their fifth-straight CNE championship. Feldman noted that he takes pride in having a program where athletes want to come back and show support, even after they’ve graduated.

“It means the world to the athletes,” said Feldman. “Cross country isn’t really a spectator sport. To have that extra support alone means the world to the team and gives them the extra energy to push a little harder.”

Following their historic dominance, the Rams now look forward to hosting the 2025 NCAA Division III East Regionals in Hopkinton, New Hampshire Nov. 15.

After such a successful season, coach Feldman is setting his expectations high, hoping for a top-five finish.

“It’s always exciting to go to regionals. You’re going to see some of the best athletes in New England racing, leaving it all on the line for nationals,” said Feldman. “It’s not about who’s the fittest or the fastest, it’s about who doesn’t quit.”