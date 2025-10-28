Freshman goalkeeper Rose racking up shutouts amid women’s soccer playoff push

Sophia DiNanno Arden Rose lines up a goal kick after securing the ball during a game against UMass Dartmouth.

While the Suffolk University women’s soccer team has had a memorable season, there is one player who has significantly contributed to the team’s success. This is Arden Rose, a freshman goalkeeper, who was recently awarded Conference of New England’s Defensive Player and Rookie of the Week.

Rose’s performance has only been improving as the season progresses, racking up a total of eight shutouts throughout the season.

Regarding this feat, Rose spoke to the defensive players on her team who have helped her throughout the season.

“They’ve really given me no choice shutouts, they’ve been locked down the entire year, so really I would just say the effort and the energy from the whole team definitely, the girls have gotten me through it,” said Rose.

Rose, who is majoring in sports management, hails from Fremont, California. She has played in 12 games this season and out of those, has started in 11.

Head coach Ellin McDougall, who has been coaching the team for four years, was a goalkeeper during her time playing collegiate soccer. Rose said this has helped her when she is looking for advice in her play.

“We all have personal meetings every other week with our coach, and I think in every meeting she kind of reassures me that I’ve been playing well and that I need to keep the confidence and the calmness,” said Rose. “I know she’ll have my back if anything happens, especially with her being a goal keeper herself, so I know she understands the pressure.”

Regarding her teammates, Rose said some of their traditions have helped her performance, as well as just feeling comfortable on the team as a freshman. These traditions make her, as well as other newcomers, feel supported and comfortable.

“Before big games we do ‘pump up notes’ and those are always great to receive, they always just give you a lot of support and love before games to get your head right, and after every half and every game, they always run to the goalkeepers first to make sure that we’re involved,” said Rose.

Before the team’s loss to Western New England University Oct. 25, Suffolk had not let up any goals during the entire month of October. Rose attributed this to the weekly practices that are held in the early mornings every Monday through Friday, where she says the effort that the players show during these practices appears in games.

“Everybody is just showing an immense amount of grit and we just have a collective goal to win and it shows in the last thirty seconds when people are just throwing themselves towards the ball,” said Rose.

Looking ahead to the team’s game Oct. 29, Rose said how the team’s mindset is determined to not end their season short, and if they really want to make it further, that’s on them to do so.

“We just need to keep knocking on the door, and at some point, we’ll knock it down. This game has a lot of anticipation and excitement, but I think we’re very prepared to push our season further into November,” said Rose.

The Rams wrap up their regular season Oct. 29 against Nichols College at East Boston Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.