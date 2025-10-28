Men’s hockey prepped for new season after conference resurgence

Michael Najarian Defenseman Kyle Pelletier battling for a puck along the boards during a game against the University of New England.

Last year was a successful campaign for the Suffolk University men’s hockey team. For the first time since the 2015-16 season, they surpassed double digit wins. They made the playoffs for the first time under head coach Shawn McEachern, and they won their first playoff game since the 2007-08 season.

The team was anchored by a strong defense and excellent goaltending by CJ Hapward. In 25 regular season games, Suffolk averaged less than two goals allowed per game, and shut out Nichols College 4-0 in the first round of the Conference of New England playoffs before losing 4-2 to powerful Curry College in the semifinals.

This year, although Hapward is gone, all the regulars on defense last year remain. There will be more of a competition for the top goalie spot this year, with juniors Max Banoun and Kannon Flageolle plus freshman Austin McNicholas all vying for playing time in the absence of Hapward.

Despite the turnover in net, captain Thomas Dempsey is optimistic that strong play in their own zone will once again be a hallmark for the Rams this year.

“We have full confidence in our three goalies,” said Dempsey. “They’re a big part of our team, a big part of our locker room and we’re gonna do whatever it takes to support them and help them be the best goalie they can possibly be. That means playing clean defense, blocking shots and talking and supporting each other, especially on the back end.”

Fellow captain Ryan Webb expressed excitement for the competition between the goalies this season and looks forward to seeing them challenge each other to be the best.

“We’re letting our goalies know that every day they’re gonna have to compete and there is gonna be a fight for that spot in net,” said Webb. “We also have a freshman coming in, and I think it’s sparked a little fire under the goalies. They’re gonna be competing every single day and having fun with it.”

While the team enjoyed strong defensive play, one thing they have emphasized improving is the offense. Last season, they allowed just under two goals per game defensively and they scored just over two goals per game offensively, which factors in a nine goal game against Western New England University in February.

The Rams are returning most of their scoring from last season, with over 96% of the goals scored and 92% of the total points from last year returning to the team this year, according to DIII Hockey News. Playing in a conference as competitive as the CNE, getting goals however you can is as important as ever.

“A lot of what we do in practice is tailored to scoring more goals,” said Dempsey. “Getting guys going to the net and building those habits so they do translate when we’re playing a game, so we do get those dirty goals in front of the net.”

With three nationally ranked teams in the CNE, every conference game leads to a lot of action. Dempsey highlighted sticking to the team’s identity in every situation, especially against conference rivals that aren’t as highly touted as Curry, Endicott College and the University of New England at the top of the CNE.

“Every weekend is a battle, so trying to put our best foot forward and support each other no matter who we’re playing,” said Dempsey. “Our team identity doesn’t change. We’re still going to be the hardest working team out there, and that’s been our identity. Teams hate to play us.”

With the CNE being as competitive as it is, Webb emphasized the need for Suffolk to simply make it to the playoffs and giving themselves a chance. Once the playoffs begin, anything can happen.

“We’re in an incredibly great conference. I think the goal every year is to just make the playoffs,” said Webb. “Obviously you want to win at the end, but we know our conference is very strong, so once we get there it’s winner takes all. It’s best of one, so if we can just get there and set ourselves up for that game, it’s gonna be who shows up.”

Though the regular season hasn’t even started, the Rams have already been dealt some adversity.

Dempsey, returning for his second season as captain along with Webb, was recently diagnosed with his third concussion in less than a year. As a result, Dempsey made the decision to step away from playing this season, ending his playing career prematurely.

“The hardest part is stepping away from the sport you love,” said Dempsey. “The sport has definitely been a driving force in my athletic and academic career. It’s what led me to Suffolk, to play hockey here and throw on that Suffolk uniform, so the hardest part was stepping away from that and not being able to put that jersey on anymore.”

Though Dempsey will see games a little differently this year, he still expressed his excitement for what the team thinks they can accomplish this year.

“We’re all coming in with big expectations,” said Dempsey. “I’m confident that if we work hard every night and every practice, we will find that success and I’m really excited to see what the boys can accomplish this year.”

The Rams begin their 25 game regular season at home Nov. 1 against Salem State University, with puck drop set for 4:50 p.m. at the Porrazzo rink in East Boston.