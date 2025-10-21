‘She exceeded my expectation’: Cross country’s Moukaddem racing to top of CNE

Sophia DiNanno Sofia Moukaddem racing in the UMass Dartmouth Invitational Sept. 20. She finished the six kilometer race in 22:29, a new personal best.

For the third time this season, Suffolk University junior Sofia ​​Moukaddem of the women’s cross country team has taken home the Conference of New England’s runner of the week title.

While running her third semester for Suffolk, she has had multiple standout performances that resulted in CNE recognitions, including her top 20 performance in a travel meet to Wisconsin Oct. 3.

Moukaddem finished 18th in the Women’s Varsity six kilometer race at the Blugold Invitational, which helped Suffolk’s women’s cross country team win 10th overall and eighth among Division III schools.

“I had high expectations about her this season and she exceeded my expectation of what she’s been able to do,” said Will Feldman, Suffolk’s cross country and track and field coach. “I’m definitely happy to see her being recognized for her hard work and dedication.”

Though Moukaddem has had a star studded career, unexpectedly, collegiate cross country and track competitions have made up a majority of her experience.

“A lot of my friends were joining and I was like, why not,” said Moukaddem.

Before her senior year, Moukaddem did not have any competitive experience running, but transferred her athleticism to the sport as she hopped on a bandwagon and joined the team “just for fun.”

“I did swimming for most of high school and field hockey, but I didn’t start running until way later,” said Moukaddem.

There are clear similarities between competitive running and swimming, with endurance, breath control and lower body strength being just a few. A major connection between the two sports is the team and individual competition, as athletes race against other teams, their own teammates and themselves.

“I swam for eight years before I did this, so I’m used to just trying to compete against the clock,” said Moukaddem. “But I like it because you’re trying to push yourself and see how much faster you can get, but also you have your community, your team, there supporting you.”

Since transferring into Suffolk’s interior design program her sophomore year, she’s been a role model for incoming students to observe and take notes on.

“She has definitely set a great example and just her work ethic and confidence on meet day is something the other athletes in the team pick up and inspire towards,” said Feldman.

The 23 person roster has seven freshmen this season, offering plenty of new athletes for the young captain to influence.

“From her performances and the way she trains, she’s definitely had a positive impact on the younger runners,” said Feldman.

Suffolk senior and teammate Amy Pattelena emphasized Moukaddem’s impact since joining the team.

“She’s a great teammate and friend and always shows up with a good attitude,” said Pattelena. “She’s also a super hard worker so I’m extremely proud anytime she accomplishes anything, she definitely deserves it. We all see the work she puts in and it is very inspiring, she transferred into our program her sophomore year and we all are so glad she did.”

The captain is a standout not only at Suffolk but the entire CNE, she’s also enjoyed the success of the team as a whole and how supportive they all are.

“I don’t want this to sound mean but I didn’t think I’d like having a big group because it can get cliquey,” said Moukaddem. “But I don’t think this is like that. A lot of the freshmen are very silly, like they have given us all nicknames and everything so it’s very cute.”

With just under two weeks left in the regular season, Moukaddem plans on keeping to her usual training schedule as it has served her right so far this year.

“I feel like the beginning of the season is where you want to experiment, trying new things, but there’s no point in changing now,” said Moukaddem.

The men’s and women’s teams will compete in the CNE Championship Nov. 1 at Gordon College, though hopefully that will not be the end to Moukaddem’s season.

“I definitely think Sofia has an excellent shot at winning the conference,” said Feldman. “ She’s definitely the fittest and fastest athlete in the conference and then we’ll see what happens at regionals.”