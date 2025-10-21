Suffolk sports continue fall playoff pushes with positive week of action

This week in Suffolk University sports: men’s soccer bounces back, women’s soccer has scoreless week, volleyball picks up key conference win and men’s golf wraps up fall schedule.

Men’s soccer bounces back with key conference win

Taking on Conference of New England rival Gordon College Oct. 18, a game that was scoreless at halftime, quickly tilted towards the Rams in the second half as Suffolk prevailed 3-0 over the Fighting Scots.

Diego Pierantozzi broke the ice in the 59th minute with his fifth goal of the season to put the Rams up 1-0. Just under five minutes later, he found the back of the net again to double the lead. Christian Gardner put the game away in the 73rd minute with his second goal of the year. Nathan Harlow made six saves in his fifth shutout of the season.

Women’s soccer continues tie streak

Women’s soccer hosted Gordon Oct. 18, playing to their second straight scoreless tie, moving to 8-2-4 overall and 3-2-2 in CNE play. It was the first time the Rams had ever recorded a point against Gordon, with the Fighting Scots holding a 9-0-1 lead in the all-time series.

The shutout was the 10th of the season for the Rams, which is a new program record for shutouts in a season. The 2011 team previously held the mark. Goalkeeper Arden Rose is responsible for seven shutouts, with the Gordon game being her fourth straight.

Suffolk immediately added to that number against Johnson & Wales University Oct. 21, playing to their third straight 0-0 tie to move to 8-2-5 as the regular season nears its end.

Volleyball bounces back with pair of wins

Playing Brandeis University at home Oct. 15, volleyball was handed a swift and decisive 3-0 loss by the Judges to drop to 7-14. The Rams lost the first set 25-11 and sets two and three by identical 25-19 scores.

Facing Nichols College Oct. 18 at the Nichols tri-match, the Rams turned the tables on the Bison with a 3-0 victory in equally dominant fashion. Set one featured back-and-forth action, with the sides deadlocked at 18 until the Rams pulled away with a 25-20 set win.

Sets two and three were not close, as the Rams cruised to set wins of 25-13 and 25-12 to keep the Bison in check for their third CNE win of the season.

Suffolk finished the day by taking on the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, with the Trailblazers entering the match at 14-4 overall. After dropping the first set 25-23, Suffolk won the next three sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-17 twice to secure a 3-1 win.

Chloe Clement and Emily Norgrove led the attack for the Rams with 12 kills apiece, while Clement also led the team in digs with 14 and service aces with 14. Aislinn Lanigan remains on pace to break the school assist record with 14 against the Bison and 22 against the Trailblazers, bringing her career total to 1,181.

Men’s golf concludes fall slate

Men’s golf wrapped up its fall schedule at the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association championship Oct. 18 and 19 in Brewster, Massachusetts.

The Rams swung their way to a 15th place finish out of the 22 teams competing on the course. After earning all-CNE accolades at the CNE championship, Michael Gallagher led the way once again for the Rams, landing in a tie for eighth place individually with a +5 performance.

Chris Sinopoli finished in a tie for 49th place with a +15, while Trey Connolly was the third-best Ram on the course with a +16, in a tie for 55th. Tyler Anastasi and Mikey Kowalski were part of a three-way tie for 97th with Gordon’s Ian Kennett with a +27 over both days.