Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Women’s golf secures inaugural CNE championship, NCAA tournament bid

Joseph Dimino, Sports EditorOctober 14, 2025
The Suffolk women’s golf team made history as the first team to win the Conference of New England women’s golf championship (Courtesy of the Conference of New England/Steve McLaughlin).

After a season full of first-place finishes, not even the pouring rain and harsh winds of a nor’easter could prevent the Suffolk University women’s golf team from becoming the inaugural Conference of New England champions.

The five-woman squad of Krisna Mahendran, Brooke Bugajewski, Emory Goodson, Alexia Hill and Lauren Phelan can now call themselves what many athletes can only dream of being: champions.

“I couldn’t be any prouder,” said head coach Jay Parker. “We had some tough moments in the weather but we persevered and did what we had to do.”

With strong performances throughout the season, Parker lauded the competitiveness of this team. He noted how he knew this team had it in them to become champions.

“We had a great fall, we won four tournaments,” said Parker. “We had the standards set high.”

Mahendran led the way, finishing in a first-place tie with two other athletes from the University of New England.

The top-6 ranked performances of Mahendran, Bugajewski and Goodson, despite the sheer cold temperatures, pouring rain, and eventual darkness of nightfall, landed them all-CNE honors.

“We’re trying to mold these young women into individuals who go out into the workforce and become successful,” said Parker. “Overcoming some adversity like that is lifechanging.”

Battling the weather, the Rams went into day two of the championship with a five-stroke lead. That lead would be cut to as few as two strokes before the Rams pulled away.

The combined efforts of the five-woman team allowed the Rams to earn the win with a 16-stroke lead over second place Hartford University.

As CNE champions, the women’s golf team will head out to California in May, where they’ll compete in the Division III NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history.

“We’ll enjoy every bit of it,” said coach Parker. “Going to the NCAA championships is a once in a lifetime experience and not many women can say they’ve done it.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$120
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Conference championship headlines week of mixed results for Suffolk sports
Conference championship headlines week of mixed results for Suffolk sports
Alexia Hill getting set to take a face off against Western New England University.
Women's hockey eyeing conference crown as new season approaches
Sophomore midfielder Sophia Vazquez advancing up the field with the ball.
Women's soccer falls to Roger Williams in high-intensity conference battle
Suffolk fall sports hitting mid-season stride with pivotal conference wins
Suffolk fall sports hitting mid-season stride with pivotal conference wins
Aislinn Lanigan joined an exclusive club in Suffolk volleyball history when she reached 1,000 assists as a junior.
Lanigan set up to climb Suffolk volleyball assist leaderboard
Junior midfielder and captain Avery Porter taking a free kick during a Sept. 2 game against UMass Dartmouth.
Women's soccer extends win streak to four, shutout streak to three with back-to-back October victories
About the Contributor
Joseph Dimino
Joseph Dimino, Sports Editor | he/him
Joe is a master’s student from Revere, Massachusetts. When he has free time, he can be found in Suffolk’s Student Games Lounge or watching Boston sports. He’s particularly a fan of the Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox. When he graduates, he hopes to become a sports journalist covering Boston sports.
Follow Joe on X @JoeDiminoSU
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$120
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal