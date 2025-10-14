Women’s hockey eyeing conference crown as new season approaches

Michael Najarian Alexia Hill getting set to take a face off against Western New England University.

While their first game is still nearly another month away, the Suffolk University women’s hockey team has already been hard at work since the second week of classes, preparing for another intense season on the ice.

From team bonding to lifts, the players have been giving it their all in the offseason, hoping to go all the way in the 2025-2026 season.

Head Coach Abby Ostrom went into more detail about certain goals and aspirations about what she is looking for from the team.

“What my team knows and expects from me is that we have this goal of winning the conference and returning back to the NCAA tournament,” said Ostrom. “I think that’s kind of always on the forefront of our minds.”

This season, the team is made up of 10 newcomers and 15 returning players. Ostrom talked about this dynamic and how she has been handling that going into the regular season.

“We’ve probably taken it a little bit slower than years past, because I’m relying on some of those players to kind of step up and lead the team before we fully start next week,” said Ostrom.

The team’s regular season began Monday, Oct. 13, which includes a more rigorous schedule of practices every day.

Senior Liliana Moose talked about how she is taking on her newly appointed role as captain heading into the upcoming season.

“I am preparing to lead the team by giving it my all, whether that’s in practice, off ice, in games, and just being able to be there for my teammates and hopefully set a good example,” said Moose.

The team has been practicing since mid-September, in order to be fresh and ready for their first game in early November.

Moose discussed what the team has been doing in the offseason and how that will hopefully impact their play going forward.

“We’ve been doing some team bonding, we have lifts and conditioning three times a week and practice twice a week,” said Moose. “We are emphasizing getting close with our team because I think the most successful we have been is when our team is genuinely friends and there for each other.”

Joining Moose as captains are seniors Katie Newkirk and Jenna Caballero. Regarding the upcoming season, Newkirk discussed what the team plans to do differently this year to make it to the playoffs and go all the way.

“Just staying healthy, honestly. And also just prepare mentally to go the distance, because it’s hard when your season is so long, starting now and then going to February or March,” said Newkirk.

With the several new additions to the team, Newkirk says she is ready to get the ball rolling and can’t wait to get started.

“I’m just so excited for another season to have a new challenge, like a new group of people but to also have mostly the same people from last year,” said Newkirk.

The team kicks off its first regular season game Nov. 7, against Curry College.