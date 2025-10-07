Suffolk fall sports hitting mid-season stride with pivotal conference wins

This week in Suffolk University sports: Men’s and women’s soccer rattling off wins, volleyball picks up conference victory, cross country takes on the midwest and fall seasons wind down for men’s and women’s golf.

Men’s soccer keeps winning streak rolling

Men’s soccer took on the Wentworth Institute of Technology at home Oct. 4, rolling past the Leopards with a 3-0 win to push their record to 7-2-2 overall and 3-1 in Conference of New England play.

Oliver Heth scored first for the Rams, notching his first goal in a Suffolk uniform with an assist from Dylan Tratchenberg. Emiliano Esquer scored later in the half to make it 2-0 at halftime before Heth scored again in the second half, putting the exclamation point on a shutout win. Nathan Harlow had three saves in goal for the Rams to add another shutout to his ledger for the year.

The Rams kept the good times rolling at home against Framingham State University Oct. 7, shutting out Framingham State in a battle of the Rams. It’s Suffolk’s second straight shutout to begin October and fifth straight win overall, improving their record to 8-2-2.

In Suffolk’s final non-conference game of the regular season, they took a 2-0 lead into the locker room at halftime as Mohamed Mehaya scored a pair of goals. Tratchenberg, Zach Vlachos and Logan Hawley got assists on the goals.

The two goals scored by Suffolk in the second half came from Diego Pierantozzi and Francisco Valck, helping Suffolk pile on insurance goals to secure the shutout. Ian Caldwell was the starting goalkeeper for Suffolk and stopped the only shot on goal he faced.

Women’s soccer runs win streak to four

Women’s soccer had a crosstown matchup against UMass Boston as the calendar turned to October. While the match between the Rams and Beacons was scoreless at halftime, Suffolk got goals from Avery Porter and Lily Goldmann in the second half and three saves on the night from goalkeeper Jaiden Wilds to pick up a 2-0 win in their final non-conference game of the regular season.

Suffolk returned to East Boston Memorial Park Oct. 4 for a matchup with Wentworth. Like the men’s team, it was a 3-0 win for the Rams, scoring twice in the first half and once in the second. Porter, Goldmann and Scarlett D’Amico provided the goals as Arden Rose made two saves to bump Suffolk’s record up to 8-1-2 overall and 3-1 in CNE play.

Volleyball wins lone match of week

Volleyball had a CNE match on the road against the University of Hartford Oct. 4, taking down the Hawks 3-1 to move to 7-11 overall and 2-1 in CNE play. Emily Norgrove led the way in kills with 11 while Kathy Mo supplied 19 digs and Aislinn Lanigan added another 34 assists to her stat sheet as the Rams won by set scores of 25-22, 25-18, 22-25 and 26-24.

Cross country takes on national competition in midwest meet

Men’s and women’s cross country competed at the Blugold Invitational in Colfax, Wisconsin Oct. 3.

With the women’s team facing off against a field that included four nationally-ranked Division III teams, Sofia Moukaddem ran to a top-20 finish overall with a 22:57 six-kilometer time as the Rams scored 325 points to finish 10th in the field of 36 teams in the women’s varsity race. Three Rams finished in the top 100 individually while six were in the top 200.

With the men’s team facing eight nationally-ranked programs, including number one Wisconsin La Crosse, the Rams landed in 29th out of 34 teams in the men’s varsity race. Freshman Matthew Ramarge led the way for the Rams with a top-200 finish thanks to a 28:25.7 eight-kilometer time, while all six Rams on the 8K course all landed in the top 300 individually.

Women’s golf wraps up fall regular season slate

Women’s golf competed in their last invitational before the CNE championship, competing at the Polar Bear Invitational that was hosted by Bowdoin College. The Rams’ streak of first place finishes came to a resounding end, as they wound up in 12th place out of 14 teams on the course in Brunswick, Maine.

Krisna Mahendran led the way for the Rams with a two-day score of 165, with Brooke Bugajewski seven strokes behind her with a 172. Lauren Phelan shot a 184, which was enough to win CNE rookie of the week for the second straight week.

Men’s golf competes in CNE championship as fall season winds down

Men’s golf competed at the CNE championship Oct. 4 and 5, hosted by Hartford. The Rams landed in the middle of the pack when all was said and done, finishing in a tie for fifth place with Gordon College. Michael Gallagher led the way for the Rams individually, securing a spot on the all-CNE third team by finishing in a tie for 12th place in the standings.

The Rams got back in action a few days later at the Battle at Bulls Bridge Oct. 7, hosted again by Hartford. Behind a single day score of 342, the Rams finished in fourth place out of six teams, surpassing Westfield State University and CNE foe Nichols College in the standings. Gallagher and Trey Connolly shot an identical score of 81 to finish in a tie for 10th place.