Suffolk fall sports face early-season setbacks as conference play begins

This week in Suffolk University sports: Men’s soccer loses for the first time in September, women’s soccer sees unbeaten start to season end in conference play, volleyball starting to find form and cross country knocks off second meet of season.

Men’s soccer handed first loss of September

In their second Conference of New England match of the season, men’s soccer stumbled on the road against Endicott, losing 2-0 to the Gulls. Christian Gardner provided the Rams’ only shot on goal against Endicott goalkeeper Brady O’Toole, while Konrad Krysztoforski and Fisher Mills scored for the Gulls on Nathan Harlow, who made one save in the loss.

Pair of streaks end for women’s soccer in split week

Women’s soccer tangled with the Lesley University Lynx at East Boston Memorial Park Sept. 17, with the two teams playing to a 1-1 draw. Daniela Petronio scored for the Rams before Lesley’s Zoe Curtaz scored in the second half on goalkeeper Jaiden Wilds, marking the first goal allowed by Suffolk all season.

Against Endicott Sept. 20, the Rams also suffered their first loss of the season, being blanked 1-0 by the Gulls. Lily Miller scored in the first half on goalkeeper Arden Rose, which proved to be all the offense Endicott needed as Amanda Cosgrove posted a two save shutout for the Gulls.

Volleyball sees strong week at home

Facing the University of Southern Maine at home Sept. 18, volleyball cruised past the Huskies with a 3-0 sweep. Set wins came by scores of 25-14, 25-8 and 25-14. Set two was particularly dominant, with the Rams having gone on a 11-0 run early in the set, at one point possessing a 13-1 lead.

Suffolk started a Sept. 20 home tri-match against Rhode Island College, gutting out a 3-2 win. The teams traded set wins, with Suffolk taking home sets one and three while RIC won sets two and four. Come set five, the Rams did what had to be done and eked out the 15-11 win. Suffolk had 65 kills, 89 digs and eight service aces in the match. Kathy Mo produced 25 digs to lead the Rams, while Emmy Thomander led in kills with 17.

The second game of the tri-match came against Worcester State University, with the Rams falling 3-2 to end their winning streak at three. The Rams won set one 28-26 before the Lancers won set two 27-25 and set three 25-15. Suffolk forced a fifth set with a 25-20 win in set four, but the Lancers prevailed 15-11 in set five to drop Suffolk’s record to 5-7.

Cross country battles at weekend invitational

Men’s and women’s cross country took their talents to the UMass Dartmouth invitational Sept. 20. Led by three personal records, including a nearly 1:30 improvement from sophomore Declan Shannon, the men’s team finished in 24th place out of 32 schools in the eight-kilometer gold race. Freshmen Matthew Ramarge and Eric Anderson ran their first eight-kilometer races, with Ramarge crossing the tape in 27:50 and Anderson finishing in 34:44.

The women’s team had runners competing in the varsity gold race and the sub-varsity navy race, both six kilometers in distance. Sofia Moukaddem paced the varsity contingent with a 22:29 time, finishing 33rd overall as the Rams came in 11th out of 36 teams in the varsity race. In the navy race, the Rams finished in the middle of the 22 team field, landing in 11th place as well. Ten Rams runners raced their first six-kilometer race on the day.

Women’s tennis drops fifth straight to open season

Women’s tennis is still searching for win number one of the season after falling 6-1 to Nichols College on the road Sept. 20. Despite not being able to field three doubles teams, the Bison won the two matches they could play to snag the doubles point. They won all five singles matches they could play, as Suffolk’s Molly Whitfield won one match by default due to not having an opponent. That gave the Rams just their second point of the season, both in singles play.