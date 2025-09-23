Women’s soccer sees season-opening unbeaten streak end with winless week

Sophia DiNanno Junior forward Isa Peraza running with the ball.

Suffolk University women’s soccer team hosted Lesley University Sept. 17 and traveled to Endicott College Sept. 20 for their sixth and seventh games of the season, resulting in their second tie and first loss of the season.

The tie against Lesley secured the Rams’ first place in the division and advanced their unbeaten streak to a record of 4-0-2. Suffolk is once again unbeaten against the Lynx for three back-to-back matches, and this tie is only the second in program history. The result of Saturday’s game ends the team’s unbeaten record at 4-1-2, which pushes them to fifth in the conference.

With home-field advantage, the Rams gained the first point against Lesley with a shot from senior Daniela Petronio, assisted by Gabriella Duggan and Angelina Giovanni. The goal, Petrinio’s second of the season, came after sixteen minutes of unanswered back-and-forth shots. The Rams brought the 1-0 score into the half.

The Rams came into the second half with energy, producing their first shot five minutes into play. The Lynx secured the tie with a successful penalty kick in the sixty-third minute, just barely passing sophomore keeper Jaiden Wilds.

Shortly after, an injury substitution for Wilds was made, allowing freshman Arden Rose to step onto the pitch for her fourth game of the season. Rose, recently named CNE defensive player and rookie of the week, was able to keep the score equal until the final whistle, finishing with two crucial saves.

“We’ve consistently put up good numbers on the board, so I’ve been pretty happy,” said Rose. “I think that if we just keep the momentum and we keep staying focused, then we’re going to have a great season.”

The Rams held their own against the Lynx, finishing the match with two close shots in the last fifteen minutes, ultimately ending in another 1-1 draw for the second year in a row. Exactly one year before this matchup, the Rams finished 1-1 against the Lynx Sept. 17 with a Suffolk goal in the first half and a Lesley answer in the second half.

The Rams visited Endicott in another annual matchup. After a 1-1 tie against the Gulls last season, Suffolk fought to try to keep its place in the conference and improve its record against them. Before Saturday’s matchup, the Rams had a 0-2-2 record against Endicott.

“Endicott’s always historically been really good,” said head coach Ellie McDougall. “In the last couple of years we have really battled with them. We know that every game away is going to be difficult and there’s no easy games.”

This matchup was not easy for the Rams, but they set a quick pace with two shots on goal by junior captain Isa Peraza and junior Angelina Giovanni in the first ten minutes of the game. Another unsuccessful shot was made in the twenty second minute by senior Scarlett D’Amico. Suffolk answered with an Endicott goal in the twenty third minute. The Rams, down a goal, still finished the half with four shots taken, entering halftime down 0-1.

The second half began with another immediate shot from D’Amico, who finished with three shots against Endicott. Giovanni followed in D’Amico’s footsteps with her second shot on goal in the seventy seventh minute, unsuccessfully finding the back of the net. D’Amico and Giovanni were the only Rams to finish the match with multiple shots.

There were a few back and forth fouls from both sides of the pitch before the final whistle was blown, ending the Rams’ unbeaten streak. The Rams out-shot Lesley 7-3 and had half the fouls, with only four compared to Lesley’s eight.

After a successful three weeks, the Rams were not able to save their unbeaten streak, but enter a new week with positivity.

“We treat every game like a championship game,” said McDougall. “We’re kind of leaning on that consistency of really hard work. That grit and that never say die mentality. It’s never over till it’s over.”

The Rams will travel to Worcester State University Sept. 24 and host Curry College Sept. 27 for their senior day, honoring six Suffolk seniors. They will play ten more regular season games throughout September and October.