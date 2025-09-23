Men’s soccer stumbles to road shutout loss in conference tilt with Endicott

Sophia DiNanno Freshman Mohamed Mehaya battles for the ball during a game against the University of Hartford.

For Suffolk University’s men’s soccer team, it was a thrilling first half against Endicott University at Hempstead Stadium. Despite Suffolk’s strong pressure against Endicott with winning possession, four shots, one shot on goal, and four corners all in the first half, Suffolk could not capitalize on the moment.

“The intensity was good, especially in the 1st half, and we should’ve carried that over to the 2nd half”, said forward Zach Vlachos.

Suffolk came into the game with momentum with combined 5-0 dominating scores against Hartford and Mass. Maritime in the past week. Suffolk looked to extend to a three-game winning streak and have an undefeated record in the Conference Of England, but conceded two goals in an 0-2 loss against Endicott College.

Suffolk’s defense and midfield was superior in the first half, only allowing the Gulls to get three shots and were controlling the back field with strategic resets to build up on the counter attacks to the opposite side of the box. However the energy did not follow through in the second half, Endicott was able to penetrate the defense with two crucial crosses that conceded the goals.

“I’ve thought collectively, despite conceding 2 goals, we continued to push forward and we continued to create scoring chances, but the energy didn’t shift, there were definitely positives in this game”, said Head Coach Bill Maddock.

With majority shots taken from forwards Diego Pierantozzi and Francisco Valck Pierantozzi sought to continue his goal streak but it came to an end with Endicott’s goal keeper and defense intercepting plays inside the box. Whilst Valck is hunting for his first goal of the season, the veteran has 10 goals during his career at Suffolk, his quest for a goal is imminent in his junior career in the 2025 season.

“Details matter, there were unopposed runners in the box, that’s going to be the difference in a game that we’re both evenly matched”, said Maddock.

On a positive note the record of Suffolk’s men’s soccer team is only 3-2-2 and 1-1 in the CNE, the season is still relatively young, and can continue and learn from the hiccup and pick up again the momentum. With eleven games left in the season, there is plenty of room to improve and make an appearance in the playoffs and desire to make another deep run in the Suffolk men’s soccer.



“We have to turn the page here. We have to create better chances and take the opportunities that come to us.” said coach Maddock.

Suffolk will prepare and play on the road against MIT with a 2-3-2 record on Wednesday at 6 p.m.