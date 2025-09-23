Mahendran off to strong start for women’s golf with back-to-back weekly awards

Krisna Mahendran during the Hartford Hawks Invitational (Courtesy of Suffolk University Athletics/Jon Burke).

Suffolk University sophomore golfer Krisna Mahendran has been named the Conference of New England Golfer of the Week, continuing a strong start to her season with another top performance on the course and emerging as one of the most reliable competitors in the region.

The honor marks Mahendran’s second weekly conference award this year. Though still early in her collegiate career, the sophomore is already earning a reputation for her calm, consistent approach to the game — one that sets her apart both on and off the course.

“This season feels a little different with the move to a new conference,” said Mahendran. “I’ve gained more confidence, but I’m still learning with every round.”

Her grounded mentality remains unchanged from her freshman year. She still approaches each tournament without the pressure of winning, focusing instead on staying centered.

“It’s really just the best way for me to keep my mind calm,” said Mahendran. “I’ve done it that way since I was six. For me, it works.”

While her approach may contrast with the win-at-all-costs mentality made famous by players like Tiger Woods, Mahendran’s steady mental game has translated into consistent results. Over the summer, she trained with her swing coach but didn’t overhaul any aspect of her game, choosing instead to fine-tune her fundamentals.

“I didn’t make any major changes,” said Mahendran. “Just some work here and there to stay sharp.”

Early this semester, Mahendran has also been balancing a demanding academic schedule, juggling heavy coursework alongside team travel and training. Despite the pressure, she remains focused and driven.

“It can definitely be stressful at times,” said Mahendran. “But I’ve learned how to manage it all better. I try not to sleep too late, and I’ll even get work done on the train rides. Golf being such a big part of my life helps me stay organized.”

Off the course, Mahendran finds balance by reading, spending time with friends and exploring her favorite spots in Boston — especially Newbury Street. “It’s my go-to place when I want to unwind,” said Mahendran.

Her goals for the rest of the season are straightforward: stay consistent, make the Dean’s List again and support her teammates as the team prepares for a championship push this fall.

“I just want to be a reliable person — someone my teammates can count on,” said Mahendran. “Coach Parker has been such a huge support for me, and I want to do the same for the team.”

With the postseason approaching, Mahendran says the team is sharpening its focus in hopes of making a deep run in the CNE Championship.

Whether leading by example or quietly dominating the leaderboard, Mahendran continues to prove that calm confidence can be just as powerful as bold ambition.