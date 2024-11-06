Women’s cross country secures conference four-peat with runaway win

The women’s cross country team holding up a CNE championship banner after their win (courtesy Cole Bolduc)

Suffolk University women’s cross country stands alone at the top of the Conference of New England as they won their fourth straight conference championship.

This is their first championship in the CNE, formerly known as the Commonwealth Coast Conference. Suffolk dominated on the course as they finished with 30 fewer points than second place Roger Williams.

They also became the first team to win four straight conference titles since the University of New England won seven straight from 2012 to 2018.

“It’s a real testament to their dedication,” said head coach Will Feldman.

“We’ve won in many different ways, we have been the underdog no one thought had a chance and we have had years where we are the favorite. Anything can happen on any given day we just have to stay focused,” said Feldman.

There were two top five finishes and four top 10 finishes for Suffolk. Graduate student Amalia Dorion finished in third place as Suffolk’s top finisher, followed by Amy Pattelena, Sydney Fogg and Sofia Moukaddem.

Dorion and Fogg were able to cap off their careers in dominating fashion. Fogg has never lost a championship in her Suffolk career.

“Her (Fogg) and all the other girls work so hard it’s so admirable to see how hard they work,” said Dorion.

Fogg won all-conference honors for the fourth straight year.

“It’s a special team to be a part of and winning the conference was an extra special moment,” said Dorion.

The men came up just short of the conference championship, placing second to Roger Williams for the fourth year in a row.

The men had two top ten finishers, Tim Barry and Thomas Novy. The two seniors also took home all-CNE honors by finishing in the top 15.

Barry also put his name in the record books as the second fastest Suffolk runner in league competition, behind only Matyas Csiki-Fejer who set the record for Suffolk runners in 2021.

The men have been unable to get over the hump placing second all four times they have competed for the CCC/CNE championship.

The Rams tied the program-record with four all-conference runners for the second time in program history.

Both teams’ seasons will continue with the NCAA DIII East Regional in Hopkinton, New Hampshire Nov. 16. Both squads are seeking team bids to the NCAA DIII championship Nov. 23 in Terre Haute, Indiana.