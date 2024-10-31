Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Run club jogging into first semester on campus

Jack Gosselin, Journal ContributorOctober 31, 2024
Courtesy of Suffolk Run Club

Suffolk University is getting its very own run club on campus for the first time, starting this semester.

The club was started by Aydan Wulf, Imani Chanka, Collin Merwin and Aaron Blatt. All are students of the Suffolk Sawyer Business School. The club will meet on Tuesdays during the activities period. They will also hold additional events on various weekends throughout the month.

The group has had around 30 people sign its interest form after tabling in the Sawyer building, according to club vice president Aaron Blatt. The group hopes more people will join as their events get off the ground.

The club’s President Aydan Wulf said the idea for the club was hatched over the summer with Blatt. They said that work on the club really started this semester after Wulf and Blat met the other E-Board members in classes.

The group spoke about their plans for the fall semester, their vision for the club and how they hope to include people in their events.

“For this semester, we’re still trying to get started, but there are some races around Thanksgiving, like turkey trots, and all of that. Maybe we can get at least one race this semester, or do one event with another school,” Wulf said.

The group plans to hold club races each month where they will give away club merchandise. They also plan to hold club runs on certain weekends, and events during the week.

“One of the main ideas of the club is not necessarily the running itself. I mean, yes, the races are nice, connecting with other clubs is nice, but it’s more of like a community to build, to build a place where people can go and just connect with people,” said Collin Merwin, the club’s treasurer.

Merwin hopes that people feel comfortable joining the club, even people who may be new to the sport or running for fun with friends.

“It’s not just all or nothing. There’s different skill levels you can try, you can go all out or you can just be a little behind others and stay back and chit-chat more,” Merwin said. “You can get to know people more on a personal level, or you can go out and just compete with people that are, you know, maybe a part of the race teams here.”

The group also had advice for people considering taking up running.

“I would say just do it, just go for your first run. I feel like it’s a little bit daunting to start running, cause it’s like God everyone is going so fast and they can run so far, but you knock out the first mile and then all of a sudden you’re not gonna have more firsts than that,” Chanka said.

The club held its first general meeting on Oct. 29, and their first club run will be on Saturday Nov. 2.

The group encouraged everyone to join their events, with Chanka adding “if they’re feeling a little bit intimidated, they should just come check it out first before they take it off their plate 100 percent, just give it a try.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Jake Gomez attempts a layup during the Commonwealth Coast Playoffs first round against Endicott College Feb. 20 (courtesy of Suffolk University Athletics).
Men's basketball gearing up for championship run after runner up finish
The inaugural women's lacrosse team at Suffolk University after a set of games at the University of Hartford (courtesy of Victoria Wood).
Wood fulfills childhood lacrosse dreams overseas with Team Italy
The stage at the Inside the NBA live show, where Shaboozey and Benson Boone performed for fans in attendance.
"Inside the NBA" hits City Hall Plaza as Celtics begin title defense
Michael's Minute: Suffolk sports start championship chase as season nears end
Michael's Minute: Suffolk sports start championship chase as season nears end
Suffolk University women's ice hockey team during a practice (courtesy of Samantha Molind).
Women's hockey skates into seventh season eyeing more success
Michael's Minute: Suffolk sports enter final stretch of fall season strong
Michael's Minute: Suffolk sports enter final stretch of fall season strong
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal