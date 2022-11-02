Cobb’s Correspondents: An overview of us, and why you should vote

Voting is the essence of democracy, but it means nothing if it is not fair, free and accessible to all. Boston serves as a bastion of freedom and the birthplace of our great democracy, yet voter turnout is still low, especially in local elections.

Boston is arguably the pinnacle of higher-education — drawing in students from around the country and the world, yet student voter turnout remains depleted. It is essential that Boston, as the city on the hill, promote fair and free voting to as many people as possible.

A group of Suffolk University students, passionate about civic engagement, in Dr. Racheal Cobb’s Honors Voting Rights class is investigating how Boston’s election administration operates and how it promotes or hinders student voting in order to find out where improvements can be made, to once again shine light on Boston as a beacon of freedom throughout the world.

The team will be looking at individual points in the voting process that speak to why student voter turnout is so low. From the obstacles students face in registering to vote, and difficulties of participating in voting, to the challenges election officials face on the way to get the ballot from conception to under students pens.

The team will use this data and analysis to develop realistic recommendations to the Boston Election Department and the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office on how to further increase voting engagement among the students of Boston.

This election cycle, all state constitutional offices, as well as all of all state representatives and senators, and all members of the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election or re-election.

This means voters will be weighing in on the highest executive in the state, the governor who, like the president, can sign and veto legislation and will be the most prominent figure in Mass. politics and their running mate who will serve as their lieutenant governor.

The position of attorney general is also up for grabs. The attorney general is the top law enforcement official, top prosecutor and defender of Mass. residents’s civil rights and liberties.

State auditor, who is responsible for ensuring state bureaucracies and agencies are run in an accountable manner, is a highly contested race. And the state treasurer, who manages tax dollars and cash in everything from the lottery commission to pension reserves, is yet another position open for the taking.

The abundance of open seats and positions means it’s of immense importance to stay well informed on these candidates, along with their stances, and to make your mark at the voting booth. The public policy that will get adopted from these elected officials will impact us regardless of the victor.

Follow along as Cobb’s Correspondents dig into the inner workings of an elections, and the importance of making your ballot count.